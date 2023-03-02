7 brilliant shows and films coming to Netflix in March From the return of You to the brand new Luther film, there's plenty come

March is here and a new month means new telly. Netflix is bringing the goods over the next few weeks and there's plenty to look forward to in the series and film department.

One of the most highly-anticipated titles is Luther, which will see film and TV giant Idris Elba reprise his role as disgraced detective John Luther in this movie adaptation of the acclaimed drama series. Before finding out more about the upcoming movie, watch the video below to see the gripping new trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun…

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Available from 10 March

If you loved the critically-acclaimed BBC drama of the same name then make sure you add the new movie spin-off to your watch list. A gruesome serial killer is tearing through London but DI John Luther sits behind bars, unable to bring them to justice. Soon, he concocts a plan to escape from his incarceration to get the job done. Look out for Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo also starring.

Idris Elba is back as John Luther

You: Part Two

Available from 9 March

It's only been a few weeks since the first part of You dropped on Netflix, but if you binged it in one go then you'll be pleased to know that the second half is on its way very soon. The final five episodes of season four will, of course, pick up where the first part left off (no spoilers here) revealing the truth behind the Eat the Rich killer.

You Part Two is out soon

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Available from 2 March

Love true crime? This limited series will look at one of France's most infamous murderers: Michel Fourniret, who committed a number of heinous crimes between 1987 and 2003. This five-part show, however, shifts a focus towards his wife who is described as an "enigma." Was she a pawn or a participant?

Netflix's Accessory to Evil is out now

Sex/Life

Season two available from 2 March

This series went viral when it first came out in 2021 for its very racy content. Sarah Shahi plays the lead character, Billie, who, in season one, found herself in the middle of a love triangle with her husband and former lover. Season two hints that Billie and Cooper's marriage is still in trouble, but what will Billie do about it? The new episodes are available now, so get streaming to find out.

Sex/Life season two starring Sarah Shahi

Cheat

Available from 1 March

In a slightly different move from Netflix, the streaming giant has released a new game show in the form of Cheat. TV star Danny Dyer and comedian Ellie Taylor act as hosts of this new show where contestants can cheat their way to bagging some dollar.

The synopsis explains: "In a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit… and barefaced lying, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test as they bluff and blag across three rounds to avoid elimination and build a potential jackpot of over £50,000."

Netflix has a new gameshow out called, Cheat

Money Shot

Available from 15 March

Money Shot is a new documentary film set to explore the truth behind the world's most famous adult entertainment platform. It seeks to examine how the company reached such a wide audience and raked in billions of dollars, despite there being a sinister layer to the website regarding allegations of non-consensual and trafficking material. As the synopsis explains, the film sees anti-trafficking organisations supporting victims in attempting to bring the online giant to justice.

Money Shot looks into the adult entertainment industry online

Shadow and Bone

Season two available from 16 March

Season two of Shadow and Bone is arriving on Netflix very soon and it picks up exactly where the first left off. The synopsis reads: "Alina Starkov is on the run.

Shadow and Bone is coming back for season two

"A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever."

