9 recently released rom-coms that are actually good

The Hating Game

Available on Prime Video

This rom-com is an adaptation of a hugely popular novel, and has gone down a treat with fans! Starring Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell, The Hating Game follows Lucy and Joshua – two executives competing with each other for the one promotion available at their publishing company. It certainly doesn't help that they hate each other anyway, and so do whatever it takes to trip each other up. However, as time ticks on, an attraction begins to show itself – making things even more complicated.

Set It Up

Available on Netflix

Two charming personal assistants decide it is in their best interests to 'parent trap' or 'Cyrano de Bergerac' their two demanding, workaholic bosses into falling in love with one another - therefore giving them the time off that they crave. Of course, having more time to do what they like begins to show the cracks in their personal lives - as the pair of them grow closer.

Isn't it Romantic

Available on Netflix

After hitting her head, hapless Natalie wakes up to find herself living out a romantic comedy. Despite hating everything about the trope, Natalie settles into her pristine, all singing all dancing new life - particularly since it sees her dating the sexy Australian billionaire of her company, Blake. But does she need her life to be a rom-com to find real love?

Always Be My Maybe

Available on Netflix

Sasha and Marcus have always been best friends, but after a fall-out, the pair have been estranged since teenagers. Reuniting after Sasha becomes a successful chef while Marcus is still stuck in a hometown rut, the pair quickly fall in love - but will their personal ambitions (or lack thereof) get in the way?

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Available on Amazon Prime Video

An unusual rom-com? Maybe, but it still pulls at the heartstrings and makes you root for the unusual pair, in this case, a widowed retired teacher Nancy has never had an enjoyable sexual experience, and employs a younger, good-looking male escort, Leo. In the surprising sweet film, Leo helps Nancy grow more comfortable with sex as the pair learn from each other.

RRR

Available on Netflix

A bromance at heart - but with plenty of romance at its heart - we're taking this as a rom-com win! Set in the 1920s British Raj, the protector of a village, Bheem, goes to any lengths to find a little girl who was cruelly kidnapped from his people. Meanwhile, Raju is a hardened police officer seemingly working tirelessly for the British Empire - and determined to hunt down Bheem for a promotion. The pair meet, not knowing each other's identities, and become best friends, helping Bheem with his adoration of a sweet British woman, which culminates in a dance scene so spectacular that the song behind it has received an Oscar nomination.

Rosaline

Available on Disney+

Before Juliet, Romeo was supposedly infatuated with Rosaline - so what is she supposed to do when he falls in love again and leaves her high and dry? This fun retelling of the Shakespeare tragedy will have you rethinking everything you thought you knew about the star-crossed lovers.

Fire Island

Available on Disney+

Inspired by Pride and Prejudice, the story follows a group of best friends who vacation on Fire Island every year. After Noah overhears their new acquaintance Will diss his pals at a party, he isn't best pleased. But can they get over their terrible first impressions of one another and make things work?

How to be Single

Available on Netflix

And finally, if you'd rather watch a light-hearted movie with your friends this Valentine's Day, then why not watch the hilarious How to Be Single on Netflix? The film stars Leslie Mann, Rebel Wilson and Dakota Johnson – three single gal pals who all handle their independent lives differently. It's another great one to watch that celebrates all different types of love, as well as being a laugh-out-loud hit.

