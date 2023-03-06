Will there be a season three of Netflix's Sex/Life? The creator of the Netflix show has dropped a big hint

Netflix's racy show, Sex/Life, returned for a new season last week and fans wasted no time in watching new episodes. The new episodes pick up where the first season left off, and once again focus on Billie, played by Sarah Shahi, and her complicated love life with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her ex-lover, Brad (Adam Demos).

But fans are already wanting to know what the future holds for the show beyond season two. If you haven't watched the show yet, check out the official trailer below for a sneak peek.

WATCH: Netflix returns for season two of Sex/Life

Loading the player...

So will Sex/Life be back in the future? Here's what we know. Warning! Spoilers ahead.

Will there be a Sex/Life season three?

Netflix is yet to officially confirm if Sex/Life will be back for a third season. The streaming platform normally waits to see viewing figures before it decides whether to recommission but, judging by fan reactions and the popularity of the show, it is certainly a possibility!

MORE: 7 brilliant shows and films coming to Netflix in March

MORE: Who is Chris Rock's ex-wife and why did they split?

Have you watched season two of Sex/Life?

What has the show said about Sex/Life season three?

Although Netflix will ultimately decide if they want to bring the show back for a third season, it seems like the creator behind the show, Stacy Rukeyser, is keen to bring the story back for a third chapter.

The ending of season two shocked fans when Billie and Brad reunited despite more than a few hiccups along the way, including her husband being arrested and Brad welcoming a baby with someone else. But does their happy ending mean it's the end altogether?

MORE: The Murdaugh Murders: the most bizarre trial moments amid Alex Murdaugh's guilty verdict

The show's creator has hinted it could return in the future

Chatting to Variety, the writer said: "It's definitely not intended to be a series finale. I believe there are always more stories to tell with these characters." Stacy added: "We'd also be back to that prime question from Season 1, which is, can you have sex and life all at the same time, especially as a new mom."

What are the fans making of Sex/Life on Netflix?

Fans are certainly wanting to see Billie and the other characters back for more. One person tweeted: "Binge watched all of sex/life need season 3 nooowww." A second wrote: "Billie and Brad I knew it. Ugh I need the season 3 of sex life like now," as a third agreed: "Okay let's see how season 3 plays out, if the marriage would be what she imagines!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.