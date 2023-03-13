Beyond Paradise's sweet nod to Death in Paradise in new episode sparks fan reaction The new BBC drama stars Kris Marshall

Beyond Paradise is giving fans their fix since Death in Paradise came to an end recently, and the most recent episode had a sweet tribute to the original BBC murder mystery show.

The show, which stars Death in Paradise alum Kris Marshall back in his former role as DI Humphrey Goodman, tells the story of what Humphrey got up to after leaving the island of Saint Marie. Check out the video below to get a glimpse of Beyond Paradise on BBC…

In the most recent episode, the leading characters come across their new mascot duck who they decided to name Selwyn, the name of the adored commissioner of Honoré Police on Death In Paradise, played by Don Warrington.

Fans were loving the Easter egg at home. One person wrote: "I'm sure there will be people who are snobby about it, oh so clichéd dah-link but I love #BeyondParadise. Love #DeathInParadise too. Calling the seagull Selwyn made me smile."

Are you a fan of Beyond Paradise?

A second tweeted: "I know it's not perfect and it's even sillier than its sister-show, but I'm really enjoying #BeyondParadise — thrilled to see Selwyn make an appearance." A third added: "Brilliant...the bird's called Selwyn."

A fourth then wrote: "We all need a duck called Selwyn. Love that Easter egg and loving @BeyondPOfficial." Meanwhile, Kris recently opened up to HELLO! about his concerns about reprising Humphrey and reuniting with co-star Sally Bretton for the spin-off show.

Kris' character named a duck at Don Warrington's character on Death in Paradise

Kris said: "It was amazing. Sally and I did a brief radio play together about a year ago but before that, I hadn't seen her since 2017 so it was great.

"I was a bit worried – well, not worried but you have concerns, 'Is it going to be the same?'. We had such a good time filming Death in Paradise, you know our last few scenes together, 'is it going to be the same?' It's even better."

