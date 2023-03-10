Beyond Paradise's Kris Marshall's glam bride recycled fur-covered gown for snowy wedding The Sanditon actor and his wife got married in 2011

Kris Marshall has spent plenty of time in sunny Guadeloupe while filming Death in Paradise, but the actor chose to marry his wife Hannah Dodkin in much cooler climates back in 2012.

The star, who has returned as Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise, began dating Hannah in 2010 and they got engaged in November 2011. Kris and Hannah went on to tie the knot in a low-key civil ceremony at the Swan Hotel near Wells Cathedral, witnessed by just 30 friends and family members. We take a look at their rare wedding photos…

In February 2012, Kris and Hannah may have been expecting a chilly winter wedding, but they could not have predicted that they would be lucky enough to have magical, thick snowflakes.

The pair were pictured kissing in the blizzard, with Kris looking dapper in a deep aubergine suit with a white shirt and a black tie, while his beautiful bride wore a figure-skimming wedding dress with silver embellished detailing on the bodice and down the back.

The Sanditon star and his wife both wore parts of their wedding outfit four months before their nuptials

To add a layer of warmth, Hannah also added a fluffy cape over her shoulders and wore her blonde hair in tight curls, finished with an embellished headband.

The couple actually appeared to recycle items from their wardrobe for their wedding, with Kris wearing his maroon suit and Hannah layering her bridal cape over a black dress for the 'A Few Best Man' premiere in October 2011, four months before their big day.

Kris is starring on Beyond Paradise following his exit from Death in Paradise

In reference to his BT advert character in 2011, Sanditon star Kris admitted that the idea of traditional wedding speeches and white tables made him feel "ill" and he was planning to do things "very differently" with his nuptials with Hannah.

The couple have since welcomed two children, Thomas and Elsie, who joined him on the island of Guadeloupe while he was filming the BBC series. Explaining his decision to leave Death in Paradise, the 47-year-old told Lorraine Kelly: "I realised I had to get my son to school. He was becoming a bit too Caribbean – he refused to wear shoes and would only drink coconut water and eat pineapple."

He continued: "He was very good on the beach but not so good with Maths and English, so I decided that it was time to get him to school. So the show had to go, really. But six months later I'm standing on a film set in a car park in Dagenham thinking at 4 o'clock in the morning thinking, 'Have I made the right decision?'"

