Beyond Paradise's Kris Marshall reveals 'concerns' about reuniting with co-star Sally Bretton - Exclusive

Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall revealed his initial "concerns" about reuniting with his co-star Sally Bretton ahead of filming the new spin-off series.

The actor plays DI Humphrey Goodman, who left Saint Marie in season six of Death in Paradise to be with Sally's character, Martha Lloyd, in London.

Kris and Sally play Humphrey and Martha in the series

When asked what it was like reconnecting with Sally after five years while chatting to HELLO! on the drama's set back in October, Kris said: "It was amazing. Sally and I did a brief radio play together about a year ago but before that, I hadn't seen her since 2017 so it was great.

"The thing with Sal is, and I hope it's the same for me, she doesn't really seem to change much, so we sort of seemed to dovetail straight back into it. I was a bit worried – well, not worried but you have concerns, 'Is it going to be the same?'. We had such a good time filming Death in Paradise, you know our last few scenes together, 'is it going to be the same?' It's even better."

Kris said it was 'a joy' to work with Sally again

He added: "They [Humphrey and Martha] go through a lot of challenges and so it's a lot of fun. It was a joy to work with her again."

For those yet to catch up on the spin-off series, it follows DI Humphrey and his fiancée Martha (played by Sally Bretton) as they embark on a new life in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott on the Devonshire coast. See the detective in action in the trailer below.

Kris starred in the original drama from 2014 to 2017, taking over from Ben Miller, who played detective Richard Poole from seasons one to three.

During his chat with HELLO!, Kris teased the possibility of Ben making a cameo in a future episode. When asked if he would like to see his predecessor appear, Kris said: "Would I love to see Ben in the show? Of course. Ben's roots in comedy are second to none so would I like to see Ben in the show? Yeah, absolutely. Whether it would be Richard Poole or not, I don't know. Who knows?"

