Death In Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine was destined to be Catherine in breathtaking throwback

It's hard to imagine Death In Paradise without Élizabeth Bourgine – and luckily, the actress revealed to HELLO! that we won't ever have to. Often described as the heart and soul of the show, Élizabeth's vibrant and vivacious portrayal of Catherine Bordey has made her a fan favourite over the past 12 years, and we couldn't love her more.

After taking a trip down memory lane, we've discovered the most breathtaking throwback photo of Élizabeth, and we've decided that the mum-of-one was always destined to play Catherine. Turns out she was already rocking her character's beautifully bold style in 1986 – 25 years before the show even began. Keep scrolling to see for yourself! And speaking of throwbacks, click the video below to see Ralf Little's first ever role in Death in Paradise – and it's not Neville Parker.

Dressed in a bright red co-ord, Élizabeth is absolutely stunning in this unearthed modelling shot, which was taken in Paris in 1986. Accessorising her colourful two-piece with a statement gold brooch, a pearlescent beaded necklace and a chain-style bracelet, the actress clearly shares Catherine's iconic jewellery obsession.

Élizabeth Bourgine pictured in Paris, 1986

In a sweet full circle moment, Élizabeth's outfit actually reminds us of one of Catherine's standout looks from season 12 – the red tie-dye jumpsuit that she rocked in episode one.

Back in 2022, Élizabeth joined HELLO! for an exclusive chat about her role on the show, and she revealed how much fun she has playing Catherine. "I love Catherine because she's smart, she's a lady over 50 like you'd dream one to be!" explained Élizabeth. "She is the mother, she's caring, but she's a sexy woman too, she loves life, she loves men, she loves caring for everybody who has problems… I love her very much."

The actress was already rocking Catherine's signature style 25 years before the show began

As for whether she'd ever leave Death In Paradise, Élizabeth replied: "I think Catherine has to stay. She's the heart of the village, you know? Anything can happen and she will be there, she'll see it and put the pieces together… She loves the people, she loves her island, she can't leave the show!"

