Beyond Paradise announces bittersweet break from TV - details The hit BBC show will not air next week

In just three weeks, Beyond Paradise has already acquired a huge fan following, with viewers counting down the days until the next instalment. Despite getting off to an epic start, however, the crime drama will not be airing next week, as revealed by the show's official Twitter account. In a bittersweet message, the Beyond Paradise team announced that fans will have to wait two weeks for episode four – but it's all for a good cause!

The tweet explained: "We won't be here next week - it's @comicrelief! - but don't worry, #BeyondParadise will be back on BBC One on Friday 24th." Naturally, viewers were disappointed by the news of an extended break but many were quick to celebrate the return of Comic Relief.

Beyond Paradise will return on Friday 24 March

"A great cause.. so we'll not mind.. but will be glad when it's back," replied one. "Aww, next ep looks really really good but comic relief is a great cause and we get to see more Tennant," agreed a second. Meanwhile, a third simply responded: "See you in 2 weeks," with sad eye emojis.

Episode three of Beyond Paradise saw the team investigating the case of a missing painting

Several fans also praised episode three of Beyond Paradise in the comments, which saw DI Humphrey Goodman and the team investigating the case of a missing painting. "Another great episode tonight. It will be a relief when it's back in two weeks and, hopefully, the BBC will commission more series," raved a fan. "Loved the ep, love the series," tweeted another.

Kris Marshall spoke to HELLO! about the possibility of a crossover episode with Death In Paradise

While Beyond Paradise is yet to be renewed for a second series, fans are already hopeful following the news that its sister show, Death In Paradise is returning for season 13. For now, we're keeping our fingers crossed!

In the meantime, Kris Marshall has spoken about the possibility of a crossover episode with the cast of Death In Paradise – and fans will be delighted. During an exclusive chat with HELLO! the actor teased: "All I can say is watch this space. That's all I'll say to that."

