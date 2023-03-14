All you need to know about Beyond Paradise star Sally Bretton's family life Sally has appeared in many TV shows over the years

Sally Bretton is a household name thanks to her illustrious TV career. The star made a name for herself in BBC sitcom Not Going Out before going on to star in other popular shows such as Death in Paradise.

Sally is currently starring in DIP's new spin-off series, Beyond Paradise alongside Kris Marshall, who reprised his role as DI Humphrey Goodman for the show. The 42-year-old actress plays Martha Lloyd, the on-screen fiancée of Kris' Humphrey – but what about her husband in real life? Here's what we know about her love life and family below…

WATCH: Kris Marshall creates 'havoc' as he returns at Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise

Loading the player...

Who is Sally Bretton married to?

Sally likes to keep her private life pretty low-key, but it's well known that she's married to a photographer and the couple live together in their family home in Hertfordshire.

MORE: Death In Paradise star Élizabeth Bourgine was destined to be Catherine in breathtaking throwback

Sally plays Martha in Beyond Paradise

Does Sally Bretton have kids?

Sally and her husband shared three daughters together including twins. Similar to her marriage, Sally likes to keep her kids out of the spotlight, however in an interview with Glasgow Times back in 2020 on her role in the play adaptation of Dial M for Murder, the actress mentioned that due to her children being young, she doesn't often take touring theatre roles.

EXCLUSIVE: Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall hints at Death in Paradise crossover

READ: Why these Death in Paradise stars left the show

"My children are still quite young, so I haven't done much theatre – touring is not a good fit with family life," she explained. "My children came up to Aberdeen for half term, which was fantastic – we had a lovely time. Even saw some dolphins, which was unexpected."

Sally is married with three kids

Sally Bretton TV career

Sally's role as Martha in Beyond Paradise is her most recent role, but prior to starring in the drama, the actress had plenty of other stints in popular shows. One of her first TV roles was in 2001 when she played Donna in Ricky Gervais' hugely successful sitcom The Office, before then going on to star in other cult-comedy Green Wing as Kim Alabaster. Other TV credits include: Absolute Power, The Bill and Hotel Babylon.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.