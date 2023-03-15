Princess Beatrice actress in new Prince Andrew drama revealed Netflix's new film Scoop will depict the interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew

Netflix recently confirmed plans for a dramatized version of Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew's bombshell Newsnight interview - with Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell taking on the lead roles.

And now, the actress for Princess Beatrice has been announced - TV star Charity Wakefield. Watch the video below to see where you might know her...

Netflix's new film Scoop is set to portray the lead-up to Emily Maitlis' famous 2019 interview with Prince Andrew, where he spoke about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

"I have the honour of playing HRH Princess Beatrice alongside a, quite frankly, frighteningly good cast," the British actress confirmed, reports Daily Mail.

Charity Wakefield will star as Princess Beatrice

The 42-year-old is known for her roles in the BBC adaptation of Jane Austin's popular novel Sense And Sensibility as well as starring as Mary Boleyn in the 2015 television series Wolf Hall.

In 2020, Charity was cast as Georgina Dymova in Historical comedy-drama The Great alongside Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Meanwhile, Keeley Hawes will play Prince Andrew's Private Secretary, Amanda Thirsk, and Billie Piper will star as producer Sam, who secured the booking.

According to Netlfix, the synopsis reads: "The inside track of the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of The Queen's 'favourite son'.

"From navigating Palace vetoes to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal - to the jaw-dropping interview itself.

The royal accompanied her dad at the Newsnight interview

"SCOOP is the insider account of the inner workings of the Palace and the BBC, twin bastions of the British Establishment, spotlighting the journalists whose tenacity and guts broke through the highest of ceilings - and into the inner sanctum and calculations of a man with everything to lose."

Speaking about the upcoming show, Sam said: "It is beyond my wildest dreams, especially as a first-time writer, to end up working with this extraordinary cast, Netflix, and the amazing teams at The Lighthouse and Voltage. Watching Billie Piper, one of my favourite actresses, play 'me' will be a pinch myself a moment and I’m truly thrilled to be involved in this film."

