Gillian Anderson breaks silence on starring in new Prince Andrew Netflix show Rufus Sewell and Billie Piper is also part of the impressive cast

Netflix has announced that they are planning to adapt former Newsnight Producer Sam McAlister’s memoir Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews. It is set to feature an all-star cast, including Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis in a retelling of Prince Andrew’s now-infamous interview.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the role, Gillian tweeted the eyes emoji, writing: "Very excited to get started!" She is set to be joined by Keeley Hawes as Prince Andrew’s Private Secretary, Amanda Thirsk, Billie Piper as Sam McAlister, who secured the booking, and A Knight’s Tale star Rufus Sewell to play the royal himself.

So what can we expect? The synopsis reads: "The inside track of the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of The Queen’s 'favourite son'.

Keeley is also set to star

"From navigating Palace vetoes to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal - to the jaw-dropping interview itself. SCOOP is the insider account of the inner workings of the Palace and the BBC, twin bastions of the British Establishment, spotlighting the journalists whose tenacity and guts broke through the highest of ceilings - and into the inner sanctum and calculations of a man with everything to lose."

Gillian will play Emily in the show

Speaking about the upcoming show, Sam said: "It is beyond my wildest dreams, especially as a first-time writer, to end up working with this extraordinary cast, Netflix, and the amazing teams at The Lighthouse and Voltage. Watching Billie Piper, one of my favourite actresses, play 'me' will be a pinch myself a moment and I’m truly thrilled to be involved in this film."

Gillian’s fans were equally excited, with one writing: "OMGGGG AHHHHH CAN'T WAIT," while another added: "You and Keeley together in a show?! OMG!"

