The Great: everything we know about season two so far Have you been enjoying the Channel 4 series?

Viewers are loving Channel 4's The Great so far, but with just a ten-episode run, it seems like the show is going to end far too soon! So what do we know about season two so far, and is it even going ahead? Find out all the details here...

Is The Great season two coming out?

The show will indeed be back for season two, huzzah! Speaking to Decider, the show's executive producer Marian Macgowan revealed that they have six seasons mapped out for the show. She said: "We believe there’s sufficient material to take us through until she is an old woman."

The showrunner, Tony McNamara, added: "I mean we could tell it in four [seasons], we could probably tell it in three. I don’t really know. I think it’s also now I realise the characters are so great across the board – we have 12 great actors playing really great characters and that’s just good TV, so it does seem like there’s a lot to get out of them."

Nicholas Hoult plays Emperor Peter

Although there is no update on whether the show has began filming season two, however, Nicholas Hoult was forced to drop out of filming the latest Mission Impossible film as it clashed with The Great's schedule, and it should be very soon indeed.

Will the cast of The Great change?

Although we're slightly in love with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult's versions of Catherine and her husband, Emperor Peter, fans shouldn't expect to see the pair on the show forever, as, like with The Crown, the series is likely to recast the stars as the characters grow older. However, it has been confirmed that the pair, along with fellow stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Sacha Dhawan and Charity Wakefield - who play Marial, Archie, Orlo and Georgina respectively - will return for season two.

Elle and Phoebe will return as Catherine and Marial

What will The Great season two be about?

Warning, spoiler alert for the season one finale here! As the series concluded with Catherine issuing the order to continue with the coup, sacrificing her one love Leo in the process, season two will reveal whether her attempt succeeded or failed.

The series finale concluded with Catherine giving the order to begin the coup

In reality, Catherine didn't stage a coup until after the birth of her first child, Paul, and so since she only just discovered she was pregnant in the penultimate episode, it could well be that Emperor Peter has some time left in power before Catherine takes power.

