The Daily Lowdown: George Ezra cancels show due to illness

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing George Ezra pulling out of his recent show due to illness.

Not only that, but Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first baby, and Brian May receives his knighthood from King Charles. Take a listen to today's episode below...

George Ezra was forced to cancel his show at London's O2 Arena after being taken ill. The Budapest hitmaker has been performing a string of gigs as part of Gold Rush Kid tour but his diagnosis of acute vertigo meant he had to pull out of his concert in the capital. A spokesperson for the singer took to social media to apologise and explained that George had been feeling incredibly unwell after suffering from the illness, but they assured fans that tickets will remain valid for when the shows are rescheduled.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Drake reveals exciting news about his future

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing stars finally confirm relationship in playful exchange

Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Lohan who has revealed she is expecting her first child! The Mean Girls actress announced the happy news on social media with a photo of a babygrow with the words 'coming soon' written across the front. Lindsay and her husband Bader Shamas, who wed in secret in 2022 after getting engaged in 2021, said they were so blessed and excited about their special news.

Lil Nas X has apologised to the Trans community after he made a joke on Twitter about his transitioning. The Old Town Road hitmaker previously tweeted a picture of a woman with a resemblance to him before making a joke about gender reassignment surgery which sparked some anger among his fans. The rapper then said sorry stating that he handled the situation with anger rather than why it was not acceptable to make the joke, before sending love to his all of his fans.

Lady Gaga got everyone talking with her stripped-back performance of Hold My Hand at the Oscars earlier this week, but now the reasons behind Gaga's pared-back set have been revealed. The singer's producer Ricky Kirshner told Hollywood Reporter that the reports of Gaga being busy filming the Joker sequel were true and meant that she didn't have time to do anything grand before taking to the stage to perform the Oscar-nominated track. Ricky also stated that the grammy-winning artist decided to use the opportunity to show her fans a raw performance, showing the real Gaga in the process.

And arise, Sir Brian May! The legendary Queen guitarist has been knighted at Buckingham Palace. The musician headed to the royal residence to be knighted by King Charles after being including in the 2023 New Year's Honours list for his services to history and animal rights and, of course, for, his iconic music career. Brian was clearly thrilled with achievement and wrote on Instagram that he had "no words" for the special moment.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.