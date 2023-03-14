The Daily Lowdown: Drake reveals exciting news about his future

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Drake's exciting tour announcement with 21 Savage.

Not only that, but a medical emergency at the 2023 Oscars has been revealed, and Avril Lavigne was upstaged by a topless stage invader! Take a listen to today's episode below...

The 2023 Oscars took a dramatic turn for one winner on Sunday night after visual effects artist Eric Saindon was rushed to hospital mid-ceremony after experiencing "intense pain". The 53-year-old – who won Best Visual Effects for Avatar: The Way of Water, needed to undergo emergency surgery after it was revealed that he had a rupture in his small intestine. Thankfully, a rep for the visual effects production company Weta FX later revealed that Eric is "doing okay and recovering".

Eric Saindon is recovering after his emergency surgery

Avril Lavigne had an unforgettable night at the Juno Awards on Monday, the Canadian equivalent of the Brits, after she was confronted by a topless stage invader who appeared to be protesting a controversial housing development plan by the Ontario government. The Complicated singer didn't look impressed by the unnamed woman, who had painted "save the green belt" on her back, and proceeded to swear at her and demand she leave the stage before security quickly escorted her away.

Madonna has teased new dates for her sell-out 2023 Celebration world tour. The Like a Virgin singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself strutting towards the camera, soundtracked by The Queens' remix of Beyoncé's Break My Soul and added a simple caption in which she said that "new tour dates will be announced soon". Madonna will be hitting the road in July to mark her 40 years in music, beginning in North America before heading to Europe and London's O2 Arena later this year.

Avril was confronted by a topless stage invader

The Queen of pop isn't the only one heading out on tour this year as Drake has announced his return to the stage. The rapper will be joined by 21 Savage for the 28-date It's All a Blur tour, his first stint of live shows in five years, which will kick off in New Orleans in June before stops in Nashville, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, and LA. Let's hope there will be a UK and Europe tour announcement soon.

And Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed that a new album is finally on the way. While attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night, the Sweetest Pie rapper was asked about the prospect of new music by Entertainment Tonight and cheekily replied: 'I am, new music." Sadly, she gave no other details about the record away, but it would serve as a follow-up to her 2022 album, Traumazine.

