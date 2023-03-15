Strictly Come Dancing stars finally confirm relationship in playful exchange

After months of speculation, Strictly Come Dancing stars Tyler West and Molly Rainford have finally confirmed their relationship.

The stars, who competed against each other on the BBC show last year, made their romance official with a hilarious nod to an iconic scene from Friends. Watch below to see the playful exchange…

Loading the player...

They lip-synched Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green and Matt LeBlanc's Joey Tribbiani iconic scene, in which they uncovered Monica Geller and Chandler Bing's secret relationship.

Towards the end of the clip, Tyler lifted up his phone to show his hand was sweetly placed on Molly's leg – and fans quickly flocked to the comments section to express their delight.

Strictly pro dancer Neil Jones was also among the first to react, writing: "This makes me soooo happy." One fan remarked: "You two are the absolute cutest, so happy for you both."

A second post read: "You two are so gorgeous together xxx." Another follower added: "Omg yes!! About damn time!!!!!!" Rumours of the pair being an item began to swirl earlier this year. Back in February, the new lovebirds were pictured holding hands whilst out in Belfast for the nationwide tour.

Tyler and Molly seen with Fleur East during the Strictly tour

In the latest series of Strictly, Molly, 22, danced alongside Carlos Gu while Tyler, 26, took to the dancefloor with Dianne Buswell.

When Molly joined Strictly back in September, the former Britain's Got Talent contestant confessed her focus would remain on the glitterball trophy.

"I'm only 21, so I’m not looking for a relationship on Strictly," she told The Sun. "That's not in the picture right now. I want to focus on my career. My parents don't want me to be distracted or worrying about boys just yet. I'm single and don't plan on changing it."

News of their relationship comes as it was reported that Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal have ended their romance.

