The Daily Lowdown: Is Adele set for a UK return?

A Live-Aid style benefit concert is in the works to go ahead in June to raise money for victims of the Ukraine and Russia conflict. The gig is thought to be in production, with many huge acts like Adele, U2, The Rolling Stones and more being invited to perform.

There's no word yet on finer details of a confirmed line-up, but it's been reported that the concert will go ahead at Wembley stadium on the 24 June to raise awareness and funds for those suffering during the ongoing war. The benefit concert will be in the style of Bob Geldof's iconic Live Aid concert which took place at the old Wembley stadium in 1985. The gig raised over 127 million for famine relief in Africa and is considered one of the most iconic concerts in history.

After plenty of rumours online, Miley Cyrus has confirmed she will be making her Disney homecoming for a TV special to celebrate her highly-anticipated new album. The Disney+ special, named after the album, Endless Summer Vacation, will be a backyard sessions special set to drop on 10th March and will see the singer perform a number of hits from the new record, including the smash-hit single, Flowers, as well as old classics. Miley will also perform a duet with Rufus Wainwright and we can't wait to watch!

Lana Del Rey has hinted that her appearance at this year's Glastonbury festival may be in question. The singer was placed on the bill of acts performing at the annual event last week when main headline acts Arctic Monkeys and Guns and Roses were announced, but Lana was seemingly unimpressed that festival bosses failed to mention she was the headline act for the Other stage. Taking to social media, she told her fans she was the headline act for the second stage, before adding that since there was no consideration for the announcement, she would have 'to see' about whether the gig will go ahead. Meanwhile the festival has come under fire from fans about the lack of female headliners on the main stage, something Emily Eavis said would change for next year's lineup.

The highly-anticipated new TV series Daisy Jones and the Six has finally been released and now star of the show, Suki Waterhouse, has shared her new single for fans to enjoy. The model and actress, who plays Karen on the new streaming show, has shared her new track, To Love, which will feature on her upcoming second album and is described by Suki as a distinct portrait of her heart. Meanwhile, Suki stars alongside Sam Claflin and Riley Keogh in Daisy Jones and the Six which you can stream now on Prime Video.

And Chaka Khan has issued an apology for comments she made about a list ranking the greatest singers of all time. The Queen of Funk told writers at Rolling Stone that they needed hearing aids after she was unimpressed by being ranked 29 out of 200 singers, but Chaka has now said sorry on social media, stating that she took to the bait to pit artists against each other. The soul singer added that being a musician or artist is not competition, but a gift for which she is truly grateful, before stating that she did not intend to cause pain or upset for anyone.

