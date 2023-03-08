The Daily Lowdown: Justin Bieber heckled at gig amid wife Hailey and Selena Gomez fallout

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez social media drama after Justin Bieber was heckled at his gig at Rolling Loud.

Not only that, Madonna goes Instagram official with her boyfriend and Taylor Swift is set to receive a very special award. Take a listen to today's episode below...

The tension between fans of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez continued when Justin Bieber was heckled during his recent gig at Rolling Loud festival. The Peaches hitmaker took to the stage for a surprise performance at the event alongside Don Toliver but videos have since surfaced online of crowd members shouting expletives at the singer as he walked off the stage. The drama began on Tik Tok when Hailey was accused of mocking Taylor Swift in a resurfaced video, to which Selena replied in the comments jumping to Taylor's defense. Meanwhile, Selena has since called on her fans to be kind online after stating her heart was heavy due to the social media storm.

Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, and Foo Fighters have all been announced as headliners for this year's Outside Lands festival. The event takes place in San Francisco across the weekend of 11th August and will also see the likes of The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, and Zedd perform to festivalgoers. Lana's addition to the star-studded line-up comes soon after the singer cast doubt on her appearance at this year's Glastonbury festival in June. The singer was left unimpressed when she wasn't announced as a main headliner and told her fans on social media that she'd have to see about whether she would perform.

Madonna has sparked a big reaction from her fans after going Instagram official with her 29-year-old boxer boyfriend, Josh Popper. The legendary singer shared the relationship news on social media with a photo of the pair kissing at a recent party. It's not long how long the pair have been dating but Madonna's message comes soon after she spoke out about the criticism and ageism she faced after her appearance at last month's Grammy Awards, explaining that she resents living in a world that refused to celebrate women passed the age of 45 and punished them for being strong-willed and adventurous.

Taylor Swift is set to receive a very special honour at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards. Producers for the event announced that the Anti-Hero singer would receive the Innovator Award at the ceremony which is being held in Los Angeles at the end of March. Taylor was described in a statement as an artist who has proven herself to have impacted global pop culture throughout her career. her award also celebrates the huge success of her groundbreaking concerts including her upcoming string of shows for her Eras tour. Meanwhile, singer Pink will also receive a special nod in the form of the Icon Award which recognises her longevity and relevance as a touring and radio artist.

And Shania Twain has revealed her hopes of performing the legends slot at Glastonbury festival. The Country music star revealed that although she's aware of the magnitude of the headline slot, the gig at the iconic festival is on her career wish list – and we would love to see this happen! Previous legends who have performed during the Sunday afternoon slot include Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Kylie Minogue.

