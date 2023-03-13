The Daily Lowdown: top 5 moments from the Oscars 2023

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Oscars special podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing the 95th Academy Awards which took place in Hollywood on Sunday 12 March.

Find out all about the best moments from the ceremony, from the biggest winners to the emotional moments. Take a listen to today's episode below...

It was a historic night full of surprises and plenty of tears at this year's Oscars. The 95th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday evening and one film, in particular, swept the board to become the big award winner of the night. Sci-Fi fantasy movie Everything Everywhere All At Once took home 7 huge wins including in many of the major acting categories as well as Best Picture and Best Director.

The cast including Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan were quick to rush to the stage alongside the directors and writers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who were all thrilled at bagging the trophy. The other big winner was Brendan Fraser who won Best Actor for his role in The Whale, beating out the likes of Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, and more.

Lady Gaga surprised fans when she made an appearance on the champagne-coloured carpet and delighted them even more when she took to the stage to perform. The singer, who was nominated in the Best Original Song category for her track Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, was previously reported to not be singing at the awards ceremony but later appeared on stage in a very relaxed look wearing jeans and a t-shirt to sing for the audience.

It was clearly an emotional moment for Gaga who was reduced to tears on stage. Meanwhile Rihanna also performed her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as the cast from RRR with their song Naatu Naatu which was crowned the winner.

Michelle Yeoh made history with her Best Actress win. The star won big for her leading role in the huge film Everything Everywhere All At Once, making her the first Asian actress to win the title in Oscars history. It also marks the second time an actress of colour won the award since Halle Berry won in 2002 for her role in Monster's Ball. Michelle gave an emotional speech in which she paid a sweet tribute to her 84-year-old mother.

She's been a giant in the film industry for a number of decades, but Jamie Lee Curtis has finally won her first ever Oscar. The star picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once beating out fierce competition from the likes of Angela Bassett and Kerry Condon. Jamie Lee Curtis also gave an emotional speech thanking her parents who were also former academy award nominees.

And it was the one topic everyone had on their minds as the ceremony got underway as host Jimmy Kimmell was quick to mention last year's shocking moment which saw Will Smith slap Chris Rock on stage. The talk show host took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre to kick off the night with his monologue and Jimmy made a series of jokes about the infamous slap.

Jimmy continued to reference Will throughout the night to the audience before giving a shout-out to other actors who were seemingly "snubbed" at the awards including Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler who did not receive nods for their powerful films, The Woman King and Till respectively.

