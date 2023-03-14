Prince William actor spotted filming The Crown season 6 - and it is uncanny The Crown season 6 will be the show's last

The Crown is well underway filming its sixth and final season, and new snaps have revealed Ed McVey, who plays the Prince of Wales, at university - and he looks just like the real-life royal.

The new series is set to feature William’s time at the University of St Andrews, where he met his future wife Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales. In the new snaps, Ed, 21, can be seen carrying books while walking by a pub, with his hair and outfit a pitch-perfect recreation of William during his university years.

Meg Bellamy, 19, who is playing Kate, has also been seen filming scenes around St Andrews. The sixth and final season is set to land on Netflix in

The Prince and Princess of Wales first became friends at university while living in a house share, but their relationship eventually grew - which was thought to be sparked after Kate appeared in a sheer dress during a charity fashion show.

Ed McVey plays Prince William

The pair dated until 2007 when they briefly split. However, they eventually reconciled, with William popping the question in 2010. The couple went on to have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Addressing their split in their engagement interview, William said: "We were both very young. It was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."

Kate added: "At the time, I wasn't very happy about it but actually it made me a stronger person."

