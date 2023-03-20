Sanditon season three's new cast members and where you've seen them before Some new faces have joined Rose Williams and more

Season three of Sanditon has arrived on PBS and fans couldn't be happier to be reunited with their favorite period drama. The new episodes once again feature Rose Williams as lead character Charlotte Heywood and other familiar faces like Kris Marshall and Cai Brigden, but there are some new faces, too.

Before tuning into the new series, keep reading to find out a bit more about the new stars who have joined the cast of Sanditon season three. Meanwhile, check out the video below to see the official trailer.

WATCH: Sanditon returns to PBS for season three

Liam Garrigan – Samuel Colbourne

Liam Garrigan has joined the cast as Samuel Colbourne, the brother of Alexander who viewers met in season two. Samuel, who works as a lawyer, is described as a charming bachelor. Viewers may recognize Liam from his previous TV roles in shows like 24: Live Another Day, The Terror and Once Upon a Time.

Once Upon a Time actor Liam Carrigan has joined the new series

James Bolam – Rowleigh Pryce

Rowleigh Pryce is described a wealthy investor who turns up in the seaside town. Rowleight is played by James Bolam, who fans will no doubt be familiar with thanks to his work on shows like New Tricks, in which he played Jack Halford, as well as the classic comedies Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? and Only When I Laugh.

Esteemed James Bolan has joined season three

Emma Fielding – Lady Montrose

Lady Montrose arrives in the town with the intention of matching her two children, Lydia and Henry. Lady Montrose is played by Emma Fielding who has credits in TV programmes like Van Der Valk, The Ghost Squad and Dark Angel.

Emma plays Lady Montrose

Alice Orr-Ewing – Lydia

As mentioned, Lydia is the daughter of Lady Montrose and is in the process of being matched to the perfect partner. However, Lydia is fiercely independent and isn't as keen on finding love as her mother is. Alice Orr-Ewing plays Lydia and has appeared in A Very English Scandal, This Is Going to Hurt and Scapegoat.

Alice will play the role of Lydia

Edward Davis – Lord Henry Montrose

Lord Henry is Lady Montrose's son and is also on the hunt for romance. He's described as charming and confident but secretive. Henry is played by Edward Davis who has starred in Emma, Radioactive and more.

Edward will play Lord Henry Montrose

The synopsis for Sanditon season three reads: "In Sanditon Season 3, your invitation awaits for more grand parties, wise and outspoken women, and lovely friendships that stand the test of time and circumstances. But many surprises are yet to arrive on Sanditon's shores—astonishing new alliances, ghosts from the past, and all the complications of love and life."

