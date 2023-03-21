A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman stuns in strapless leopard swimsuit during fun boat trip The star is currently filming in Estepona

Jasmine Harman is currently living her best life in the south of Spain, as her new video on Instagram shows.

The A Place in the Sun presenter is currently in Estepona filming for the hit BBC show, and despite her sharing some fun scenes, which you can see below, it's not all as it seems, as Jasmine explained to her fans.

WATCH: Jasmine Harman poses up a storm whilst on a boat

Captioning the clip, in which Jasmine can be seen smiling and posing with a cocktail, the 47-year-old wrote: "Working hard? Or Hardly working? It's a tough job but someone's gotta do it! I know you won't believe me but I actually hated every minute of this."

Jasmine, who recently enjoyed a rare reunion with Jonnie Irwin, added several hashtags and fashion credits to her post, revealing that her gorgeous hat is from Accessorize whilst her stunning swimwear is from Curvy Kate.

The presenter is enjoying the sunny weather in the south of Spain

Her followers were quick to praise her look, with all of them agreeing that she looked "stunning".

"You look amazing darling. Love it," one wrote, whilst another added: "Lovvvvve the swimsuit."

A third remarked: "You look fabulous."

Jasmine's sunny post comes just a day after she shared a rare photo of her two children, son Albion and daughter Joy, which she shares with her cameraman husband Jon Boast.

Jasmine delighted fans with a rare photo of her two children

"Happy Mother's Day. I can't describe how fortunate I feel to have my mum and my kids on a day that can be so very difficult for many. Sending love to one and all xxx. To my own Mama, I appreciate you so much. Thank you for your help and guidance throughout my life and for teaching me that not everyone fits into a specific mould, but we are all valid nonetheless. Love you xxx," she wrote.

She added: "To my kids, thank you for teaching me so much; you are my world xxx #mothersday #mumlife #generations."

Jasmine and Jon tied the knot in 2009, five years after they began dating after meeting on A Place in the Sun.

