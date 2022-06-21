Jasmine Harman sparks reaction after sharing adorable new snaps of family The A Place in the Sun presenter posted the photos online

Jasmine Harman has sparked a fan reaction online after sharing some adorable new photos of her family from a recent day out.

The A Place in the Sun presenter took to Instagram to show her followers a fun day she enjoyed with her two children, Joy and Albion, whom she shares with her husband John Boast.

The family-of-four could be seen in many snaps all shared via one reel video, as Jasmine wrote in the caption: "Special day out with this lovely bunch!" The images saw the TV star and her children enjoying a day out in the capital before heading to the Lyceum Theatre to watch The Lion King musical."

Fans were quick to compliment the star on her photos, stating how lovely it is to make memories as a family. One person said: "Awwww love it. We want to take our two to see the Lion king but are waiting till we can find a deal on tickets! Looks like you all had an amazing day making memories!"

Jasmine took her children to the theatre recently

Another echoed this, writing: "It's great spending time with family making memories," as a third added: "Great pictures and lovely memories Jasmine. Wonderful show included."

Meanwhile, the family also had another reason to celebrate recently as the weekend saw Father's Day and the husband and wife's wedding anniversary. Jasmine was quick to pay tribute to John and her dad to mark both occasions.

The family enjoyed a brilliant day out in the capital

In an adorable photo from their wedding day in 2009, Jasmine's husband can be seen wiping away tears after seeing his bride at the altar while accompanied by her dad.

Jasmine couldn't resist poking fun at her husband's wedding tears, and quipped in the caption: "Happy anniversary to the one with something in his eye, maybe he knew what was coming…[laughing-face emoji] and Happy Father's Day to both of these two wonderful, kind and loving men in my life. I am so lucky and so grateful to have them both."

