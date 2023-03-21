David Tennant and Poldark’s Aidan Turner to team up for new TV show - and it looks brilliant The show is set to star Aidan Turner and Danny Dyer as well

Fancy a TV show starring the likes of David Tennant, Aidan Turner AND Danny Dyer? Disney+ has announced the very exciting line-up for an upcoming new series, Rivals, which is set to star the trio alongside a hugely talented cast. Find out more…

The adaptation, based on the novel by Jilly Cooper, is described as packed full of "wit, romantic entanglements, sex and unforgettable characters". The synopsis reads: "The series dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986. In the fictional county of Rutshire, a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over. Alex Hassell plays dashing ex-Olympian, Tory Member of Parliament and incorrigible rake, the dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black.

"David Tennant plays Rupert’s single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical Rutshire neighbour Lord Tony Baddingham, controller of Corinium Television. A long-simmering power struggle between them threatens to boil over when the two men lock horns over the future of Corinium. Caught in the crossfire is TV presenter Declan O’Hara, played by Aidan Turner.

Danny is also set to star

"Fiercely intellectual, with an even fiercer temper, he is wooed to Corinium TV from the BBC by Baddingham himself, but feels he’s been swindled when Tony refuses to deliver on his promises. Furious with Tony, Declan vows to get his revenge." Meanwhile, Danny plays Freddie, an "honourable, loyal and lovable" self-made millionaire.

Once Upon a Time star Victoria Smurfit also stars as former actress Maud O’Hara, while Sex Education’s Bella Maclean plays Declan and Maud’s daughter Taggie.

Are you looking forward to this one?

Speaking about the show, Jilly said: "I’m utterly enchanted to be able to announce our all-star line-up for Rivals. Featuring some of the best acting talent that the British Isles has to offer, I couldn’t have dreamed of a better ensemble cast. I cannot wait to be on set and see them bring the characters I love so much to life." Will you be tuning in?

While the series has yet to confirm a release date, Disney+ did reveal that filming has already begun in the UK.

