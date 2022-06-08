Georgia Tennant addresses possibility of baby number six as she shares rare selfie with husband Georgia and David Tennant share five children

Georgia Tennant and her husband David are doting parents to their five children, and on Wednesday the busy mum opened up about the possibility of them having a sixth – although it was in her typical cheeky fashion!

The down-to-earth actress posted two sweet selfies featuring herself and her husband cuddled up close together, with Georgia's hand cupping David's face.

In the second image, however, a small child, whose face was covered by a rainbow heart emoji, had photobombed the pair.

Georgia gave the snaps a tongue-in-cheek caption, writing: "Standard selfie journey… #5kidsandyoucanstopcountingnowcosiwouldbreak."

Her fans were quick to share their approval for the rare picture of the loved-up pair, who tied the knot back in December 2011.

"Awww such a cute couple," wrote one. Others added: "Sweetest couple on Instagram," "Aw I love this," and: "Adorable! (also, this is my selfie life!!)". Some, meanwhile, simply posted heart emojis in appreciation.

Georgia shared some sweet photos with her fans

Georgia is beloved by her followers for sharing her candid behind-the-scenes insights into family life, and during a fan Q&A last month, she made some hilarious remarks about how she copes with raising her large brood.

In one question, the Staged star was asked: "What's it like dealing with so many children on a daily basis?" to which she jokingly referred back to another one of her answers, simply responding: "Wine."

The actress was also asked about whether she had a favourite child, to which she responded by saying: "Obvs," and sharing a photo of Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone. :

The star is a doting mum-of-five

She also referenced rumours about her possible return to Doctor Who, when one fan asked if her character, Jenny, was due to return.

"Babe, I think you mean Anneka!" Georgia joked, sharing an article about the return of Challenge Anneka after a 30-year absence from TV screens.

