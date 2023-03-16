The Crown star joins Stephen Graham for Disney+ drama – and it sounds seriously good We can't wait for this show from the makers of Peaky Blinders!

Disney+ has revealed that a popular star from The Crown is set to join Peaky Blinders actor Stephen Graham for a new dramatic series for the streaming service, and we couldn't be more excited to check it out.

The series is titled A Thousand Blows, and follows the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London. Erin Doherty, who played Princess Anne in the hit show The Crown, will be joining the cast as Mary Carr, with fellow castmates including Small Axe star Malachi Kirby, Jason Tobin as Mr Lao and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward 'Treacle' Goodson.

WATCH: Stephen is also returning for a TV adaptation of Boiling Point

So what's the story about? The official synopsis reads: "Hezekiah and Alec [are] two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End.

"Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, Hezekiah meets Mary Carr, leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets. As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, a seasoned and dangerous boxer and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring."

Erin is set to join the amazing cast

It is a very busy time for Stephen, who is also set to star in the TV series version of Boiling Point. The project, which will also be titled Boiling Point, will pick up six months after the 2021 Netflix film left off with Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) working as a Head Chef in her own restaurant.

"Stephen's character Andy, who was found collapsed at the end of the movie, will be back but it's not known in which capacity due to the movie's cliffhanger ending."

