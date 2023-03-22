The Daily Lowdown: The Weeknd reaches big career milestone after copyright lawsuit

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing The Weeknd reaching a big career milestone shortly after reaching a settlement for his copyright case.

Not only that, but Post Malone has also faced a lawsuit over a songwriting credit and Halle Bailey opens up about reuniting with her sister Chloe for a new album. Take a listen to today's episode below...

The Weeknd has been named the world's most popular music artist. The Canadian singer earned the title in a new report by Guinness World Records which pulled together data from Spotify. The Blinding Lights hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has earned 111.4 million monthly listeners on the music streaming site.

The huge statistic makes The Weeknd the first artist and the only act in Spotify history to hit 100 million monthly listeners, beating out the likes of Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran. The Weeknd's huge record comes soon after it was reported that he had settled an ongoing copyright case for his 2018 Call Out My Name.

Speaking of court cases, Post Malone settled his songwriting lawsuit at the last minute before the case went to trial. The artist was sued by the musician Tyler Arms over Posty's 2019 number-one single, Circles after Tyler claimed he was not given sufficient credit as a songwriter on the track. Tyler alleged in legal documents that he was not only in the room when the song was written but offered the rapper and singer heavy input on the melody and chords. Now both parties have settled out of court and managed to reach an agreement just as the jury was being picked. The details of the settlement have not been revealed.

Halle Bailey might be gearing up for the release of the live-action Disney movie, The Little Mermaid, but the star has insisted she and her sister Chloe will continue to make music as a duo. Halle, who is set to star in the titular role for the new film, told Popsugar that the R&B singing doubling act are still together musically and even have a new album on the way. Halle said she's so excited to release their new material and although they’ve both been working on solo ventures, they are each other's biggest supporters. We can't wait to hear more! Meanwhile, The Little Mermaid is due for release in May.

The 1975 are eyeing up a headline slot at Glastonbury next year. The Manchester-based band, led by frontman Matty Healy, are reportedly favourites at the top of Emily Eavis' list to take to the Pyramid Stage at the 2024 event. The band is said to have been eager to be announced as a headline act after Arctic Monkeys and Guns and Roses were revealed for this year's iconic event. Meanwhile, The 1975 is set to headline other big events this year including Parklife, Lollapalooza, and Radio One's big weekend.

And the 2023 TV BAFTA nominations have been revealed and there are some big shows leading the way. BBC medical drama This is Going To Hurt has received six nods including Best Actor for Ben Wishaw, meanwhile, the police drama series The Responder starring Martin Freeman also gained six nods. Other big shows to bag nominations include The Crown, Bad Sisters, and Slow Horses are also in the running to win big. The TV BAFTAs will be held in May.

