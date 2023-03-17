The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift drops new songs ahead of massive Eras tour

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Taylor Swift dropping four new songs ahead of her US tour kicking off and Billie Eilish making her acting debut in a new series.

Not only that, Lana Del Rey talks about her Glastonbury appearance, and Alison Hammond is confirmed as the new host of The Great British Bake Off. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Swifties listen up! Taylor Swift has shared a big surprise for her fans. The singer has dropped four previously unreleased tracks in celebration of her Eras tour kicking off. The four songs include re-recordings of Taylor's two contributions to the Hunger Games soundtrack, Eyes Open and Safe and Sound, as well as If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version) and the never-before-heard track, All the Girls You Loved Before which was written in her Lover album era. It comes at the same time as Taylor officially hitting the road for her 2023 tour which kicks off in Glendale, Arizona.

Billie Eilish has made her acting debut in a new series. The Bad Guys hitmaker is starring in a series written by Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino titled Swarm. The Grammy-winning artist plays the part of a cult leader named Eva, who makes an appearance in episode four. Swarm, which is a thriller drama series based on 'stan-culture', also stars Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, and Dominique Fishback. The full series is available to stream now on Prime Video.

Lana Del Rey has confirmed her slot at Glastonbury Festival after previously being unhappy with the announcement. The singer appeared on BBC Radio 1 to speak to Clara Amfo about her new song titled The Grants, when she opened up about how it's 'unfathomable' that she would be a headline performer at the iconic event. The update comes soon after Lana spoke out on social media about being unhappy with how she was not officially announced as the headline act for the second stage, before hinting that her appearance was not guaranteed.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have filed a legal motion to change their son's name. The couple, who welcomed their second child in February 2022, have submitted court documents to change the little one's name from Wolf to Aire. According to TMZ the papers also state that the couple are keen to make the change after feeling regret over the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster and believe that the new name is a better fit for their son. The stars are also parents to five-year-old Stormi.

And The Great British Bake Off has a brand new face. This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has been officially announced as the new host of the Channel 4 baking competition following comedian Matt Lucas' decision to step down from the show. Alison will join Noel Fielding as a co-host alongside professional judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Alison shared the news via social media in a sweet video saying she was so excited to join Bake Off. We can’t wait to see her in the iconic tent!

