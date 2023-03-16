The Daily Lowdown: Justin Bieber shares health update with fans after cancelling tour

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Justin Bieber giving fans a health update and Drake's fans being upset over his tour tickets.

Not only that, Jack White defends his drummer and Lewis Capaldi drops the trailer for his new documentary. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Justin Bieber has shared a health update with his fans after cancelling more dates on his Justice World tour. The Love Yourself singer took to Instagram to a post a close-up video of his face before flashing a big smile, demonstrating how his facial movement has improved. Justin revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which had paralysed half of his face and forced him to cancel many dates on his world tour – we're glad to see Bieber on the mend!

Drake fans were left feeling a little unimpressed after attempting to buy tickets to his upcoming tour. The rapper announced his string of shows with rapper 21 Savage earlier this week but many were disappointed when they were unable to buy lower priced tickets online. Others were frustrated that they were forced to buy tickets from the Cash App website which included tickets priced at over 400 dollars. Drizzy's 29-date tour begins in June and will see him and 21 Savage head to cities like New Orleans, Bostin, New York and LA before finishing in Arizona.

Cameron Diaz is gearing up for her triumphant return to the big screen in the movie Back in Action, but it seems the new film has faced some setbacks. It's been reported that Cameron's co-star Jamie Foxx has axed an executive producer, two directors, and his driver over a number of production issues. It was also stated that Jamie was unhappy with the issues and demanded they be sorted out immediately – it's not known if the changes in staff will affect the film moving forward. Meanwhile, Back In Action marks Cameron's first major film role since she starred in Annie, also with Jamie Foxx, in 2014.

Jack White has spoken out in defense of his fellow White Stripes musician, Meg White. The drummer had faced criticism in a viral post online about her drumming ability, but many musicians, including Jack, have jumped to her defense. the Seven Nation army hitmaker posted a photo of Meg on his Instagram along with a lengthy message alluding to her impact on music and how her positive inspiration will live on for many years to come. Other stars like Questlove and Jack White's ex-wife Karen Elson spoke out online, calling Meg a fantastic drummer.

And the official trailer for Lewis Capaldi's new Netflix documentary How Im Feeling Now has dropped and we're so excited to tune in. The Someone You Loved hitmaker will be fronting the documentary film as it follows how Lewis navigate his huge rise to fame at a pivotal moment in his career. The film will include never-before-seen footage of the Brit Award-winner aand a closeup look at his life as he heads back to his parents' house to work on his highly anticipated second album. How I'm Feeling Now is released on Netflix on 5th April.

