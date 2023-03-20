The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran drops teaser for upcoming TV special

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Ed Sheeran teasing an upcoming collaboration with Disney+ and Taylor Swift breaking a record with her huge Eras tour.

Not only that, BBC Radio One announces their Saturday line-up for the event in May - and are Oasis finally reuniting? Take a listen to today's episode below...

Taylor Swift kicked off her huge Eras tour in Arizona recently and the superstar has already broken a big record. The All Too Well singer took to the stage in Glendale for her first major show since 2018 and it was attended by a massive crowd of over 70,000 people – meaning her show broke Madonna's record for the most attended female concert in US history.

And it wasn't just the huge crowd that was a talking point at Taylor's gig, the Grammy-winning artist wowed her fans when she put on a set of over three hours, performing a whopping 44 songs from her impressive back catalog. The star is set to embark on many more shows across North America before coming to an end in August.

Ed Sheeran has dropped a big hint that he's set to release a TV special on Disney Plus. The award-winning singer shared a message that posted by the streaming giant which read 'Plus meets Subtract' to his Instagram Stories, and fans are convinced this is a nod to his upcoming album which is titled Subtract. No further details have been provided by the streaming site or Ed himself, but we're looking forward to hearing more. Meanwhile Ed's new album Subtract is due out in May and the star recently shared that he will dropping the first single, named Eyes Closed, on Friday.

The Weeknd has settled his ongoing copyright infringement case. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and his co-writers were sued by Suniel Fox and Henry Strange in 2021 over the Weeknd's track Call Out My Name. Fox and Strange said the song had a substantially similar sound to their song named Vibeking. But now, according to Rolling Stone, the songwriter's attorneys filed legal documents that stated both parties have reached a settlement, and that they will convene in the future for a status report if the case has not already been dismissed.

BBC Radio One's Big Weekend has announced the lineup for their Saturday gig and its pretty impressive. The festival, which is being held in Dundee in May, will welcome The 1975, the Jonas Brothers, Arrdee, Jess Glynne, and more to the main stage, while the Future Sounds stage will see big names such as Rudimental, Pale Waves, and Flo put on sets for fans. The radio station is set to be announcing its Sunday lineup very soon and tickets for the event go on sale on Friday.

And it's the reunion that has been teased for decades but could Oasis be set to finally get back together? Former frontman Liam Gallagher seems to think so as he tweeted in response to a fan about the possibility of the band reuniting, stating simply "it is happening." No further details have been shared or confirmed by Liam's brother Noel or their representatives, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that this is the green light. Although the brothers have had a very public feud over the years, Noel did state earlier this year that he would 'never say never' to bringing the Britpop sensation back together.

