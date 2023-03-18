Taylor Swift Eras tour: All the incredible fan outfits from Lover to Midnights and Speak Now These Taylor Swift fans have Style!

Taylor Swift is back! After a five year absence from touring, the Eras tour arrived and the Swifties brought Style to State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona.

The three-hour long show featured over 45 songs spanning all ten albums from Taylor's 17-year career, and saw the 33-year-old celebrate her eras with show-stopping outfit changes - and the 70,000 plus crowd also came dressed to impress, with many on theme, wearing costumes that spanned across the 10 eras, from Juliet dresses for the Speak Now era, to sequins for 1989, pastels for Lover and stars for Midnights.

Below are some of the incredible looks HELLO! spotted on night one…

Gaston, Maira and Julian had flown in from Argentina for the show. They dressed up as Taylor's three cats, Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin.

Best friends Allie, Karie, Jessie and Sarah were inspired by Taylor's music video for 'Me!'

Gracie, a student in North Carolina, flew in to Arizona for the show after managing to get one ticket for herself. She dressed as Juliet from the 'Love Story' video.

Savana, from LA, looked incredible in a champagne bottle, inspired by the Evermore song, 'Champagne Problems'.

Brooklyn, also there by herself, looked gorgeous in an outfit inspired by Taylor's performance of 'Lover' at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Brandon Russell looked incredible as the Heartbreak Prince

Benny, from Mexico, wore a discoball in honor of the song 'Mirrorball'

Tim, Rafael, Stef, and Adam came inspired their favorite eras, including Midnights and Evermore.

Tori, Sydney, Catherine, Jenna, Samantha, Jenn, Megan, Tessa, and Kaitlyn came as nine of the ten eras - can you spot which one was missing?