The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran breaks down in tears in heartbreaking documentary trailer

Ed Sheeran has shared a first look glimpse at his new documentary and it looks like the new series is going to be an emotional watch for his fans. The Bad Habits hitmaker posted a trailer to his Instagram to announce the release of his new project, titled The Sum of It All, with Ed saying that it was initially going to be focused on his upcoming album, Subtract, but a series of twists and turns in his personal life changed things.

The four-part series, which will stream on Disney+, sees the multiple award-winning singer break down in tears at one point as he recalls the loss of his friend Jamal Edwards, and his wife Cherry's health battle after being diagnosed with a tumour. It will also take a closer look at Ed's incredible rise to huge success. Fans will be able to watch the whole thing when it lands on Disney+ on 3rd May.

Bad Bunny is being sued by his ex-girlfriend for $40 million over a well-known voice recording of hers which was featured in his music. The singer's former partner, Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez, claims her voice was used in two of Bad Bunny's songs without her permission. Carliz filed the lawsuit in a court in Puerto Rico and it claims her distinguishable voice has been used multiple times without her consent for not only the songs but for promotional and marketing materials. The legal files also claim that the singer's ex-girlfriend has been put under distress, anxiety, and intimidation due to the ongoing disagreement, Bad Bunny is yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Madonna is officially back in the studio. The legendary pop star shared on social media that she's back in action writing and recording music with esteemed music producer Max Martin. Madonna posted a photo alongside a caption stating that being in the creative process shuts down any noise she faces. More details about new material or a release date have not yet been shared but the multiple-award-winning star is due to head out on a global tour this year which honours the four decades of her huge career. The string of shows starts in July and runs until December.

After previously teasing fans, Demi Lovato has confirmed they are set to release a rock version of the huge 2014 hit, Heart Attack. Demi revealed the exciting news online and shared a snippet of the reworked song, take a listen. The pop star also added that fans can get their hands on Heart Attack the rock version when it is officially released on Friday.

And the cast of Ted Lasso paid a very special visit to the White House this week upon the release of the Apple TV+ comedy series' third season. Lead actor Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and more held a meeting with US president Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden to address mental health needs that require help and action across North America. The cast also put on a press conference with a familiar name making an appearance in a nod to the beloved Emmy-winning show. [audio] Ted Lasso season three is available to stream now.

