A new drama series featuring a former star of Call the Midwife is coming soon to BBC Three – and it sounds brilliant. The new series, called Domino Day, has a glittering cast and has been created by the same team behind the BAFTA-nominated show, The Responder.

One actress in the cast is Alisha Bailey whom viewers may remember for her role in the midwifery drama. Alisha made her appearance in season seven of Call the Midwife in which he played the part of Alecia Palmer.

The synopsis for the episode in question reads: "The Turners attempt to improve the life of a young man from a remand home, Lucille finds unexpected friendship, while Nonnatus House is filled with worry for Barbara."

Not much is known about Alisha's part in Domino Day, but the synopsis sounds brilliant. It reads: "A young witch with extraordinary powers, Domino is desperately seeking a community who can help her understand who she is.

Alisha played Alecia Palmer in Call the Midwife series seven

"But she doesn't need to look far, as a coven of witches is already tracking her every move, convinced they have to stop her before her powers destroy everyone and everything around her."

When Alisha appeared in Call the Midwife, her character Alecia and Leonie Elliott character's Nurse Lucille Anderson bonded over their connections to Jamaica.

Fans will know that, more recently, Lucille returned to Jamaica to take a job on a maternity ward but it's since been announced that she won't be back for future episodes.

Leonie recently announced her departure from the show

Leonie Elliott took to social media to announce her departure from the series. She told fans: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new."

She continued: "I would like to say a MASSIVE thank you to the brilliant cast and our uber-talented creative team: Heidi Thomas, Pippa Harris, and Annie Tricklebank. Thank you again for all your support, it is hugely appreciated. Super excited for what's coming next! Xxx."

