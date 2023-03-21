Call the Midwife star Laura Main talks being 'taken over' in new role amid career change The Shelagh Turner actress appearing in the theatre

Call the Midwife star Laura Main recently wrapped series 12 of the beloved Midwifery drama and the star is already focusing on the next big project in her career.

The actress, who plays Shelagh Turner in the BBC show, is appearing on stage to star as M'Lynn Eatenton in a theatre production of Steel Magnolias, but it seems that the actress won't be appearing in the role for long as she's now revealed her part will eventually be "taken over" by someone else in just a few months' time.

Laura plays Shelagh Turner in Call the Midwife

Appearing on James Martin's Saturday Kitchen, Laura was asked by the chef and TV host about how she's appearing in the role for three months, to which she confirmed and said: "And then someone else is taking over."

She added: "But that cast is yet to be announced. I don't know who's taking over. So I'll go back to Call the Midwife and we'll start series thirteen."

As Laura mentioned, filming for Call the Midwife series 13 will start soon, as the show has been recommissioned for a Christmas special this year ahead of the new series in January 2024.

And the good news doesn't stop there, because the drama has confirmed it will return for a fifteenth series, too. Check out the video below to see Laura discussing the show's future...

Making the announcement back in early 2023, Heidi Thomas, the creator behind the show, said: "Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most.

"We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970's together."

The actress is known for her TV and theatre work

However, one star who won't be returning is Leonie Elliott, who plays Nurse Lucille Anderson. The actress announced she was leaving Call the Midwife in February to focus on other projects.

"This season was incredibly difficult to film," she wrote on social media. "Thank you for all your kind words. It's my hope for people watching that if they can see the good in her, maybe they can extend that to people in real life. I care about her."

