Call the Midwife's Leonie Elliott talks future comeback to the show following shock exit

Call the Midwife fans were devastated when Leonie Elliott announced she was leaving the BBC midwifery drama, but now the star has opened up about the possibility of a future comeback in a guest star spot.

The actress portrayed the part of Nurse Lucille Anderson in the show who ended up leaving Poplar for Jamaica where she landed a job working in a maternity ward. Check out the video below to see Lucille's emotional final moments on the show.

Leonie explained that dipping into Lucille's journey in the Caribbean is something that she would love to see happen.

Speaking to Radio Times, Leonie was asked about a potential cameo in future seasons, to which she replied: "You'd have to ask the producers," before adding: "It would be lovely to pop up and see what's happening with Lucille in Jamaica."

Lucille Anderson left Poplar during series 12 of Call the Midwife

Leonie did not reveal the reasons behind her decision to leave Call the Midwife, but the star did state in her announcement that she was moving on to new projects.

She told fans: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new."

"Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille. I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

The star opened up about leaving the show

Leonie continued: "I would like to say a MASSIVE thank you to the brilliant cast and our uber talented creative team: Heidi Thomas, Pippa Harris, and Annie Tricklebank. Thank you again for all your support, it is hugely appreciated. Super excited for what's coming next! Xxx."

Although fans were worried about what Lucille's exit could mean for her on-screen husband, Cyril Robinson, played by Zephryn Taitte, the star assured that the character wasn't necessarily leaving any time soon.

She told the publication: "I think there should always be a place for Cyril, Zephyrn Taitte is a wonderful actor."

