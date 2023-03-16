Luther: The Fallen Sun's twist ending – and links to James Bond – explained

Luther: The Fallen Sun is the movie that everyone is talking about right now. Based on the hit series, the film shows DI John Luther's next adventure as an unconventional detective who goes to any lengths to find the suspects who are behind (usually horrific) crimes.

In the new film, Luther finds himself in prison after the powerful, sadistic culprit behind the disappearance of a young man – which John is investigating – has his previous crimes uncovered to get him off the cast. Despite things looking very hopeless for John, the ending seems to change our favourite detective's fate. But what did it all mean? Find out here and warning, spoilers ahead!

In the movie, John is able to escape from prison with the help of some friends and continues to investigate the disappearance of Calum Aldrich, quickly discovering that a man named David Robey is behind his abduction and ultimately his murder – and that he uses people for his own means with blackmail by hacking their gadgets and finding condemning material.

Did you enjoy the new film?

Despite alluding the police determined to putting him back in prison, John manages to take down Robey with the help of the new DI Raines, but not without being badly wounded. However, he isn't taken back to prison, but to a safe house, where he meets an official who is implied to work for a government branch, and appears to be offering him a job.

Robey is played by Andy Serkis

Although it isn't explicitly stated, viewers concluded that John avoided his return to prison over being recruited by MI5, with fans claiming that Luther was set to become a James Bond figure on the show for any upcoming sequels or another series.

Will Idris Elba be James Bond?

Although many fans would have loved to have seen Idris play 007 himself, it looks like he won't officially be playing James Bond – even if his character on the show becomes a spy himself! However, it hasn't stopped fans from speculating, with one writing: "Ok no spoilers but hear me out… Was that #Luther ending a hint that Idris Elba is the new James Bond? #LutherTheFallenSun."

Who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond?

While another person added: "Always been a fan of #Luther just watched the Netflix special, it felt like an audition for Idris to be promoted to Bond!" A third person added: " Okay, hear me out on this one. I know the ending was probably just a set up for a new series of #Luther, but what if it was a hint for Idris becoming Bond."

Idris himself has said that unfortunately h won't be playing the real deal. Speaking at the World Government Summit, he added: "You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am."

