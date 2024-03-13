Love is Blind: who has stayed together after meeting on hit Netflix show?

Love is Blind has us hooked from day one with the simple idea that two people could fall in love sight unseen - but how successful has the reality show been in making this happen? Ahead of season six's revelations, join us as we look back at seasons one to five and find out which pairings are still together...

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 1?

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

These guys! Lauren and Cameron appeared to be a match made in heaven after meeting one another in the pods and happily said 'yes' to one another during their televised marriage. Five years later, and they're still going strong!

Sharing photos from their vow renewal in Vegas last November, Lauren wrote: "5 years into forever! I can’t believe we’ve been married half a decade…somehow each day I’ve come to love you a little more! You are such a gift and I’m so grateful for you @cameronreidhamilton. Thank you for being you and loving me for me. I love you deep."

© Netflix Lauren & Cameron are still together after five years

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

Amber and Matt are also still very happily married! In November, Amber marked their fifth wedding anniversary with a sweet video montage on Instagram. "Our love is greater now than it was then because it is a choice we have made and put effort into every day for the past 5 years and I know that is something we will continue to do for the rest of our lives," she wrote in the caption.

"I love you, Matthew Donovan Barnett. I appreciate you and I am thankful for how you love me. Happy Anniversary my Bumblebee, 5 years down and a lifetime more to look forward to."

© Netflix Matt & Amber are still a happy couple

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 2?

While some couples did last the time of time, remaining hitched long after the cameras had been packed up, they have sadly all announced plans to divorce. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones seemed like the perfect couple but confirmed that they were going their separate ways back in August 2022 in a post which read: "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing.

© Netflix Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely

"While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay." The only other couple who remained together after the show, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, also announced that they planned to divorce.

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 3?

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

This sweet pair are happier than ever, and they're also expanding their family! Speaking to PEOPLE in January, Alexa and Brennon confirmed that they're set to welcome their first child together this summer. "We wanted this to happen and so we're just grateful to be here," Alexa told the publication.

Reflecting on how their lives have changed since meeting on the show, Brennon added: "Everybody always says the same thing ... which is when you least expect something to happen, it will happen. That was the case meeting each other. I had stopped dating, seeing people. She had stopped, and we just met on a show so it was by happenstance. And the same thing with this, which is you don't really expect anything to happen and it happened. So it's always good."

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Despite having a rocky ride on Love is Blind season three, the pair are still going strong after agreeing to marry one another while continuing to work on their relationship, and they even appear in the season six reunion. Earlier this week, Colleen teased: "Surpriseeee! We stepped onto memory lane and went back to the place where we met, all while getting a front row seat to all the jaw dropping moments. TRUST, you won’t want to miss this reunion!!!"

© instagram Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 4?

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

After instantly clicking on the show, we're so happy that Tiffany and Brett have continued to make their romance (and marriage) work! Speaking at the Netflix Tudum event, Tiffany said: "I love that my love for him has just grown deeper and deeper. I wake up every morning and I’m just so thankful. Like, oh my gosh, I’m still pinching myself that I found him on a TV show."

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah

Despite "growing pains" from their marriage after deciding to stay together, Kwame and Chelsea are still very much wed. Chelsea explained: "This is a marriage. We are real people. We have jobs, we have stressors and the speed of this process is intense." We love that the two of them are making it work!

Kwame and Chelsea have been candid about married life

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi

Despite their very rocky start in the world of romance, Zack and Bliss are still together and are living with one another - even though it meant Bliss rehoming her pet dog and cat due to Zack's allergies. Zack said: "The fact she was willing to make that sacrifice for me just tells you everything you need to know about her heart. She was willing to give that up so we could be together." However, Zack surprised Bliss by taking allergy shots before bringing her pet dog home again, with her explaining: "I was just sobbing. It was really just so sweet and touching."

More recently, the couple announced that they're pregnant with their first child, and in February, they revealed that they're expecting a baby girl, sharing a video from their gender reveal party. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 5?

Lydia Gonzalez & James "Milton" Johnson IV

Lydia and Milton are loving life as a married couple, and in February, Milton revealed his epic Valentine's Day plans. "Surprised my wife with a date that was nothing short of magical. Thanks to @proposalboutique, we had the privilege of enjoying a private date with the best view of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai’s stunning skyline," he penned in the caption.