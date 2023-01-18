Stars of Love Is Blind and The Circle join Netflix's brand new dating show Perfect Match will land on the streaming platform next month

A number of former Love Is Blind stars have signed up to a brand new dating series coming to Netflix. Bartise Bowden, whom viewers will remember from the most recent third season of Love Is Blind, season one's Damian Powers and Diamond Jack, are all set to appear in Perfect Match.

The new series, which is due for release on the streaming platform on February, will see a huge cast gather in a luxury villa to see if they will find The One. Keep reading to find out the full cast and we think you'll recognise a number of them!

The synopsis for the new dating reality programme reads: "As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa.

"Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match."

Bartise appeared in season three of Love Is Blind

There's not only a number of famous faces from Love Is Blind appearing on Perfect Match, because all the stars are no strangers to reality TV. The series will feature alum from shows like The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, Selling Tampa and The Ultimatum.

The full list of names are: Abbey Humphreys, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Bartise Bowden, Calvin Crooks, Chase DeMoor, Chloe Veitch, Colony Reeves, Damian Powers, Diamond Jack, Dom Gabriel, Francesca Farago, Georgia Hassarati, Ines Tazi, Izzy Fairthorne, Joey Sasso, Kariselle Snow, Lauren "LC" Chamblin, Mitchell Eason, Nick Uhlenhuth, Savannah Palacio, Shayne Jansen, Will Richardson, and Zay Wilson.

Nick Lachey is hosting Perfect Match

Perfect Match will consist of 12 hour-long episodes and the first four will drop on the streaming platform on 14 February. Following the first few episodes, the second lot will land on 21 February, while the final four will arrive on 28 February.

Meanwhile, fans of Love Is Blind can look forward to another familiar face on Perfect Match, as reality TV star Nick Lachey is acting as host.

