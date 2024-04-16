Hoda Kotb teases major change at Today as show headed for transformation

Today is set for a major change on Wednesday as the show marks 100 days until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. On Tuesday, Hoda Kotb revealed that the Plaza will be transformed as the stars celebrate with a "huge party".

Hoda and her co-host Savannah Guthrie were discussing the iconic sporting event after the torch for the Paris Olympics was lit during a traditional ceremony in ancient Olympia in Greece, marking the final stretch of the seven-year preparations for the Games, which will begin in July.

© Photo: Getty Images The Today Plaza will be transformed on Wednesday

After watching footage of the flame lighting ceremony, Hoda revealed that Today will host their own celebration on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow marks 100 days to go until we do go to Paris," said Hoda. "We're going to celebrate, we're going to have a huge party on the plaza, you do not want to miss it!"

Savannah asked: "Will there be rosé?" to which her co-star responded: "You know there always is for you!"

© NBC Hoda and Savannah will celebrate 100 days until the Paris Olympics

Today's official website offers more information about the upcoming party, revealing that the Plaza "will transform into Paris". The show is also set to feature special guests, giveaways, as well as "more fun surprises".

The Paris Olympics isn't the only event Today has celebrated this month as Hoda and her co-star Jenna Bush Hager marked the fifth anniversary of their show, Hoda and Jenna.

© NBC Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager celebrated five years as co-hosts in April

The duo celebrated with a two-day special recording from New Orleans, and also reflected on their journey together during the Fourth Hour of Today.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager celebrate fifth anniversary of becoming co-hosts

Gushing over her co-star, Jenna said: "It feels like it was yesterday, and it feels so profound to get to sit next to somebody that exudes joy.

"No matter what you have going on, you greet me with a smile every single day, and I know it's not always easy. In fact it's not easy at all. But we're here," she added.

Hoda was equally full of praise for Jenna. 'We started off as colleagues slash friends,' said the journalist. "We didn't really know each other. Over the five years, there have been… there's such a deep understanding of the other's soul and purpose.

© Getty Jenna joined the Fourth Hour in 2019

"We have traveled down these roads together. A lot of times friendships don't grow – you talk about the old days – not ours."

The 59-year-old continued: "Every day it's something different, something new, something we're learning. You've led me down a path because of people who you knew in your life and people who are kind of healers who've helped heal me. And I mean, it's all meant to be. This is all meant to be."