Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to reunite following major Live announcement - details

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest enjoyed six years hosting Live together, until the American Idol star bowed out of the ABC daytime show at the beginning of the month.

And while they are no longer working together, it is more than likely that they will be reuniting in June at the Daytime Emmys.

After all, Live with Kelly and Ryan has been nominated for two awards at the prestigious ceremony - in the Daytime Talk Series Host category, and the Daytime Talk Series.

Kelly and Ryan would be reunited in LA, where the latter now lives full time following his departure from the NYC-based Live!.

The pair are up against The Drew Barrymore Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and Today with Hoda and Jenna.

The star left Live on April 14, with Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos - who had filled in for Ryan on many occasions over his time on the program — taking over.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest worked together on Live for six years

Ryan received a heartfelt goodbye from his co-star of seven years, as Kelly was overcome with emotion as she opened up about their time working together.

Kelly, 52, said through tears: "Although we have been friends for decades and decades, I feel I have gained a younger brother, slash older son." The audience and Ryan giggled. "It's very complicated," she then confessed.

"I'm so grateful that our success together on this show has led to us developing an even closer but co-dependent relationship."

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are nominated for a Daytime Emmy

Kelly also branded Ryan "an onion," with so many layers to peel back. There were tears all around as Ryan then thanked everyone for all they had done for him during his time on Live!.

Kelly's husband then appeared at the end of the show with a cake for the American Idol alum. Ryan announced he was leaving the ABC show in February.

The star joined the show back in 2017, following in the footsteps of Michael Strahan and before him Regis Philbin. Kelly and Mark's first show together as permanent hosts will air on April 17. They've previously co-hosted, much to the delight of viewers.

