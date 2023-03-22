Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos reveals his shocking marriage deal breaker Mark’s revelation came to light on his wife's podcast

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos recently opened up about their marriage, including a surprising deal breaker, on Kelly's new podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.

The couple, who have been together for nearly 30 years, candidly discussed their sex life and how they navigated long periods of separation during Mark’s time filming Riverdale in 2020.

Mark revealed that the one "potential deal-breaker" in their marriage would be if Kelly "cut [him] off sexually," unless it was due to a medical condition.

The couple also touched on the topic of menopause and how it affected their intimacy.

Mark admitted he "didn't give [Kelly] a break" during that time, emphasizing that there had "never been months [without sex] unless I was in another country".

Interestingly, Mark confessed that he had only recently learned the distinction between sex and intimacy.

He blamed his extensive traveling, explaining that he wanted to "get intimacy in and the sex in" during the limited time he had at home, causing the two to become "one and the same".

Mark revealed his one deal-breaker to his 30-year marriage to Kelly

Kelly, 52, also shared that they engaged in "sexual rituals" over FaceTime during the ten months her husband was away, describing the virtual dates as "ludicrous".

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host admitted she got "really close to [herself]" during these encounters.

Kelly and Mark, who married in May 1996, have three children together: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.

The inaugural episode of Kelly's podcast also addressed another significant challenge in their relationship: Mark’s jealous streak.

Kelly recalled the early days of their marriage, describing her husband as "insanely jealous".

Mark's jealous streak has often gotten in the way of the marriage

She shared a specific example from their first week as a married couple, when a waiter called her "principessa" at an Italian restaurant in Boston.

Mark admitted he "got upset" at the time, but it's clear the couple has come a long way since then.

Despite the ups and downs, Kelly and Mark’s candid conversation about how strong their relationship is provides a unique insight into the dynamics of a long-lasting Hollywood marriage.

