Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' three children appear in terrifying photo – but it's not what it seems The future Live with Kelly and Mark hosts are parents of three

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may be spending some time apart at the moment while they focus on their respective work commitments, but the family bonds remain.

Those are especially true between their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, all of whom are quite close and regularly remain in touch despite their separate living situations, as seen in the video below.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's children reveal their different lifestyles

Michael, the more active of the three on social media, threw it back to a moment when all three were together, from a past family vacation to Europe.

However, instead of a sweet snap of the trio, he posted on his Instagram Stories a rather haunting picture of the siblings.

They stood on a dimly lit street corner, arm-in-arm, with their silhouettes barely visible, and the budding actor knew how to make a quip out of the moment, captioning it: "Hello from your sleep paralysis demons."

Michael, Lola, and Joaquin definitely didn't look like themselves in their latest photo

While the celebrity parents may be living apart right now, they're set to reunite in April, just in time for Live with Kelly and Ryan to become Live with Kelly and Mark.

As was announced earlier, Ryan will end his tenure on the show on April 14, stating on the air that he would be moving back to Los Angeles after his six season run.

Mark was on hand, though, to attend the 95th Academy Awards last weekend in Los Angeles with his wife and Ryan, though, as they hosted their final iteration of Live!'s post-Oscars show together at the Dolby Theater.

Kelly and Ryan also were present backstage, getting the opportunity to interview winners and nominees in the midst of the show while the energy was high.

Kelly and Mark will be hosting Live! together come April

Mark's new job marks a full circle moment for the couple, who met on television, playing Mateo and Haley on All My Children back in the 1990s.

