Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos is his dad's double in unbelievable photo

Michael Consuelos is the spitting image of his father, Mark, in a throwback photo the 25-year-old shared to his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

The young actor, whose mom is talk show host Kelly Ripa, looked effortlessly cool in the photo while leaning against a brick wall, sporting a colorful short-sleeved shirt and white jeans.

"Found this oldie-but-goodie. Also realizing I'm running out of pictures," he captioned the snap, adding a laughing face emoji.

Michael is his father's double in this throwback snap

Michael's throwback post comes just a week after he teased some major career news. Taking to his Instagram account, the aspiring filmmaker shared a photo of his computer screen with the number 100 at the bottom of it. He wrote: "At long long last. Halfway there. Big things are looking on the horizon."

Michael appeared to be referring to a screenplay he has been working on for some time, but that's not the only project he has in the pipeline.

The actor is set to appear in an upcoming drama series, titled Dissocia, in which he will be playing the role of Mr Derek Cross alongside Orange is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia. The TV show marks Michael's second TV role after appearing in Riverdale as teenager Hiram Lodge.

Kelly has previously opened up about how hard it is for young people trying to build their careers, explaining that she helped Michael when he was struggling to find work after graduating from college.

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," The Live with Kelly and Ryan star said.

Revealing that the writing job Michael had lined up after college "evaporated" due to the pandemic, she explained how she helped her son, saying: "So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard."

Mark and Kelly with their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Michael isn't the only one with exciting future plans: his sister Lola is set to graduate from New York University later this year. The aspiring musician is likely to embark on a career in the music industry after finishing college, following the release of her debut single, 'Paranoia Silverlining', last year.

As for Joaquin, the 19-year-old was recently accepted onto the wrestling program at the University of Michigan, where he is a student.

The three siblings clearly live very different lives. See their varied approaches to life in the video below.

