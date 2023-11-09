I'm A Celebrity reveals full line-up of contestants - Nigel Farage, Marvin Humes, Josie Gibson and more

This year's batch of I'm A Celebrity contestants are making their way Down Under for the 2023 series of the popular ITV reality show.

The new recruits will join hosts Ant and Dec at the iconic campsite in New South Wales, where they'll take part in a series of Bushtucker trials and challenges in a bid to be crowned this year's King or Queen of the Jungle. But which celebrities are taking the plunge this year? Keep reading to find out which famous faces will be joining this year's line-up...

I'm A Celebrity line-up

Josie Gibson

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock This Morning star Josie Gibson is in the line-up

This Morning star Josie Gibson was spotted touching down in Oz less than two weeks before the 2023 series start date.

While the 38-year-old presenter is perhaps best known for her regular presenting gig on ITV's This Morning, she rose to fame after winning the 11th series of Big Brother.

Josie is no stranger to reality shows, as she previously appeared on the 2017 series of Channel 4's The Jump, which saw celebrity contestants attempt to master various winter sports.

Frankie Dettori

© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Jockey Frankie Dettori

World-famous jockey Frankie Dettori was spotted in Australia near the beginning of November. The 52-year-old confirmed that he would be travelling Down Under in a post to his social media page. He told his followers: "Hi everyone, I am here in California at the moment. I will get on the plane after racing, I’m coming to Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup.

"Unfortunately, this year I’m suspended, so I can ride but I will support the Melbourne Cup carnival for the week, see some old friends riding and have a smashing time at the racing. Hopefully, we see some good winners, so make sure you come and see us."

Frankie, who hails from Milan in Italy, has a career spanning 35 years in the horse racing world and is a three-time British flat racing champion. One of his biggest achievements was riding all seven winners on British Festival of Racing Day at Ascot Racecourse in September 1996.

He currently resides in California and continues to race on the international circuit.

Jamie Lynn Spears

© Getty Images Jamie will be in the Jungle

Fresh off her stint on Dancing with the Stars in America, the sister of pop icon Britney Spears will be heading Down Under. Jamie is also known for leading roles on Zoey 101, Zoey 102 and Sweet Magnolias. Numerous American stars have appeared on I'm a Celeb, so we can't wait to see how Jamie fares, and show bosses are reported to be hoping she'll share some secrets about her older sister.

Marvin Humes

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Marvin has been confirmed for the show

It was reported last week that JLS singer Marvin Humes would be heading Down Under, and with the backing of his wife, Rochelle. Marvin is a familiar face due to his time with the iconic boyband that released hits like Beat Again and The Club is Alive. Marvin has also been a successful TV presenter, hosting shows like The Voice and The Hit List.

A show source believed the singer will likely bring a sizeable fanbase with him in his quest to be crowned King of the Jungle. They've also teased that with 15 years of experience in the industry, he'll have plenty of juicy stories to share with his fellow castmates.

Sam Thompson

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock Sam is one of this year's contestants

Sam was backing girlfriend Zara McDermott as she took part in Strictly Come Dancing, and now the star will return the favour as her boyfriend is heading into the Jungle. A show source told The Sun that Sam would be a hit with viewers due to his "funny self-deprecating personality".

Danielle Harold

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Danielle has been praised for her role as Lola Pearce

Danielle broke the hearts of the nation this year with her portrayal of Lola Pearce on EastEnders as the character tragically died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. The role saw her sweep awards shows, with wins at the National Television Awards, British Soap Awards, Inside Soap Awards and the TRIC Awards.

Nigel Farage

© Christopher Furlong Nigel will no doubt stir things up!

The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader will be leaving his GB News slot to appear in the camp, with the politician said to be in "advanced talks" for signing up. The 59-year-old has been described as a "Marmite character" and "won't hold back" during conversations. Nigel will be following in other politicians' footsteps, including former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who finished in third place last year.

Tony Bellew

© Dave Benett Tony is a knockout signing!

Boxer and actor Tony Bellew has been confirmed for the latest series, having retired from the sport in 2018. The 40-year-old held the WBC cruiserweight title from 2016 to 2017. He also held the British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight titles between 2010 and 2014 and the European cruiserweight title from 2015 to 2016. We wouldn't want to be getting on his bad side in the Jungle!

Fred Sirieix

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Fred won't be eating frogs legs in the jungle!

Our favourite maître d' is heading to Australia despite previously having reservations about appearing on the show. Last year, he joked: "I don’t think I'd do I'm a Celebrity. I wouldn't be too keen on eating a camel's anus or something like that. I know I eat frogs, I'm French, but at least those frogs are cooked!" We can't wait to see him take on a Bushtucker Trial now!

Grace Dent

© Karwai Tang Grace has previously criticised the show

Fred isn't the only star on this year's series to have previously turned their nose up as the prospect of the food on offer as Masterchef star and restaurant critic Grace Dent has also hit out at the programme. She previously described the show as "a puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty, abbreviated by ads for Iceland £1 curries".

Nick Pickard

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Nick has been Hollyoaks since the start

Mr Hollyoaks himself will be joining this year's cast. Nick plays Tony Hutchinson on the long-running soap, and is the only actor from the show's first episode who is still on the show. Over the years, Nick's character has been involved in tonnes of storylines from affairs, failed businesses and even being kidnapped by a murderous granny. Soap life is tough! Some of Nick's co-stars like Jamie Lomas and last year's Owen Warner have gone far, so will this be the same for the OG character?

Nella Rose

© Dave J Hogan Bosses hope Nella will bring in a younger audience

Rounding out this year's line-up is social media star Nella Rose. Bosses are hoping she will connect with a younger audience and the star boasts a million followers on TikTok, almost 800,000 subscribers on YouTube and a further 892,000 on Instagram.

I'm A Celebrity 2023 start date

The 2023 series kicks off on Sunday November 19 at 9pm on ITV.

Where is the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

While the show was originally filmed in Queensland, northeast Australia, production moved to New South Wales for the second season in 2003.

The campsite is located in Springbrook National Park, a 15,310-acre space near Murwillumbah.

Fans may remember in 2020 and 2021, the series was forced to relocate to Gwrych Castle in Wales due to travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was Giovanna Fletcher and Danny Miller who were crowned winners in 2020 and 2021 whilst the Grade I listed castle hosted the celebrities. For the full list of jungle kings and queens throughout the years, click here.