Nigel Farage abandoned in the outback in first I’m a Celebrity sneak peek

I’m a Celebrity has shared a first look at the new series, which sees a very different set up from the show’s usual format as, rather than helping the celebrities find their way into the jungle via bungee jumping or canoeing, some of the stars have ended up in the Australian outback – including Nigel Farage.

In the first photos from filming, Nigel is posing in a pink shirt and cream trousers while in the vast desert, and is joined by Josie Gibson and Nella Rose for the first adventure in the outback.

WATCH: Get a first look at I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here 2023

The tease from ITV reads: “Stranded in the scorching heat, the three isolated celebrities will be surrounded by the red desert as far as the eye can see. But what they will quickly learn is that they are desperately needed by their fellow celebrities who are 2000 miles away back on the Gold Coast.

“Their mission is to win time for their fellow campmates who are taking part in other challenges back on the Gold Coast. The trio will face various challenges in the outback to help their campmates in their bid to win stars and ultimately food.”

© ITV/Shutterstock Those celebrities are Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Nella Rose

Nigel’s appearance on the hugely popular reality show has been very divisive among fans, with one person writing: “I do find it icky that ITV gives a platform to Nigel Farage on I'm a Celebrity. OK, so they may be setting him up for a fall. But he gets a fee, it boosts his profile and it's an endorsement of him as a public figure. Whole thing is problematic.”

Another person added: “Dear @antanddec @ITV , when did you both decided that it is acceptable for a known racist, Nigel Farage, who has made some racist comments, who is destructive and divisive, acceptable to provide entertainment on #imacelebrity and to be amongst the very people he hates?”

© ITV/Shutterstock Nigel in the jungle

A third person added: “For the first time, I'm not going to watch #imacelebrity. I have to hit the mute button whenever Nigel Farage appears on TV and I can't really be [expletive] with doing that multiple times every night until he gets evicted. See you next year.”

Speaking about going into the jungle, the GB News host said: “Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials. My crime was to stand against an establishment view and I was for many years the lone voice saying Europe wasn’t where we should be, so I have been a little bit demonised.

© Christopher Furlong Nigel will no doubt stir things up!

“I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards. But it’s a gamble. And the idea that somehow the things I represent – mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty, the ‘little Englander’ – all those accusations that have been flung at me over the years just aren’t true. If we can dispel some of those misconceptions, then that will be a good thing too.”