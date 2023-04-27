Five biggest bombshells from The Kardashians season three trailer

The Kardashians are back - and the trailer for season three reveals there are deeper rifts in the family than first thought.

From Kourtney Kardashian's decision to speak out about Kim Kardashian's alleged indiscretions, to Kylie Jenner calling the sisters out for the beauty standards they are setting for young and impressionable girls, here are five of the most shocking moments from the trailer.

Kim Kardashian is 'not okay'

Kim's split from Pete Davidson is referenced immediately, and we then see a heartbroken Kim being consoled by sister Khloe.

"I am not not okay, I have been having such a hard day," she tells her younger sister, although it is not clear if this was filmed on the day of the split or not.

But it's not just the breakup with Pete, as we also see Kim react to the news that her divorce from Kanye West has been finalized - and she finally breaks over "the most insane narrative" she claims he has created, adding: "And I stay silent through all the lies for my kids."

© Disney+ Khloe shares post-surgery picture after tumor removal

Khloe Kardashian's 'deadly' melanoma diagnosis

Khloe revealed to fans in 2022 that she had had a tumor removed from her cheek, and the trailer now goes into detail, with Kris Jenner admitting: "This on her face is very concerning."

"I haven't seen you this low," said an upset Malika Haqq as Kendall then added that the mom-of-two "doesn't sleep and has lost a lot of weight".

Khloe, speaking to camera, shared that it "was way more serious than I anticipated it would be" before the trailer flashed to a picture of Khloe's stitches after surgery and the reality star at home with a bandaged face.

© Disney+ Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney are feuding

Kourtney Kardsashian 'livid' with sister Kim

The biggest bombshell came as it emerged that Kourtney and Kim's relationship was on rocky ground, after Kourtney accused Kim of using her "wedding as a business opportunity".

The allegations stem from Kim’s 2022 collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, which was announced months after Kourtney hosted her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy in May 2022.

"She's livid," Khloe tells Kim before Kendall tells Kylie that Kourtney "felt her wedding vibes were stripped from her".

"I am really confused how this narrative came into her head, I could not have been more mindful, I said, 'Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding,'" Kim later claimed.

The fashion house designed and creatively directed Kourtney's wedding which also took place at Villa Olivetto, the estate owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. In September 2022, Kim debuted her collaboration with the design duo.

© Disney+ Kylie calls for better beauty standards

Kylie Jenner demands better beauty standards

The beauty standards the Kardasian sisters have set on the world over the past 20 years have been debated and discussed in depth, and it sounds like Kylie is now also realizing the harm they may have caused.

"All of us need to have a conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," she says during one family meeting. "I don't want my daughter to do the things I did."

She later tells a friend: "I wish I had never touched anything to begin with."

Kylie has previously been open about her lip fillers and recently told HommeGirls that she believes becoming a mom has changed her views of herself and the industry. "She’s perfect the way that she is... I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me," she said.

© Disney+ Tristan will appear in The Kardashians season three

Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe

Are-they-aren't-they is the regular refrain with Khloe and her former fiance Tristan Thompson. He makes an appearance in the trailer, but Khloe is adamant that although Tristan "thinks we'll ride it out" there are "no chances".

Their last break-up was revealed at the end of last year on Hulu's The Kardashians season two which centered around the NBA player secretly welcoming a child from an affair with Maralee Nichols. It was later revealed that Khloe learned of the baby and the affair around the time she had started a second pregnancy via surrogacy with Tristan.

Since then, they have welcomed a baby son, though they have only shared that his name starts with a T.