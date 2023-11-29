I’ve been scanning the Nordstrom Rack sale all day and these are the 8 best deals

There are two Nordstrom Racks in my hometown of Seattle, and while I love browsing the racks of The Rack in person, shopping the deals online is the next best thing. What I most appreciate about it is that you don’t even have to wait for a sale – like the famed Clear the Rack clearance extravaganza – to grab a great bargain on everything from designer finds to chic homeware.

If you’re not familiar with Nordstrom Rack (and its amazing sales), it’s basically Nordstrom but the ‘off-price’ version. You can expect huge discounts of up to 70% off retail prices on top brands, and basically anything you'd find at Nordys, whether clothes, bags, accessories, travel must-haves, shoes, homeware or even toys. It’s where you’ll find past season pieces or overstock merchandise from Nordstrom and Nordstrom.com.

Any time you browse the site or in-store, you’re going to find a tempting deal. During my most recent shopping trip it was the designer and contemporary bags – including Princess Kate-approved Longchamp – designer sunglasses, beauty buys, dresses and home decor that got my attention. Yes, I was there for quite a while!

Online, you can sort and filter by discount, and I never forget to check the daily flash sales which can have some pretty ridiculous bargains that you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, offerings change several times a week so there’s always something new.

So keep scrolling to see my editor-approved favorite bargains to shop...

How I chose the best Nordstrom Rack deals

To create this edit for the best Nordstrom Rack deals, I took into consideration:

Discount: Nordstrom Rack has discounts all year round, so I’ve tried to pick the highest discounts, from 40% to 70%. I've also cross checked prices with sites on Amazon, and won't include them here if I've found products cheaper elsewhere.

Nordstrom Rack has discounts all year round, so I’ve tried to pick the highest discounts, from 40% to 70%. I've also cross checked prices with sites on Amazon, and won't include them here if I've found products cheaper elsewhere. Stock and availability: It’s just the worst when you click on a deal you want and they don’t have your size or a choice of colors. So at the time of publishing, the items in my edit will have a good amount of stock available to shop.

It’s just the worst when you click on a deal you want and they don’t have your size or a choice of colors. So at the time of publishing, the items in my edit will have a good amount of stock available to shop. Tried and tested brands: I don’t want you to be disappointed with something you’ve bought following my advice, so I like to include brands and products that I rate highly or shop for myself.

I don’t want you to be disappointed with something you’ve bought following my advice, so I like to include brands and products that I rate highly or shop for myself. Ratings from verified shoppers : If a product has less than a 4-star rating from verified shoppers, you won’t find it here.

: If a product has less than a 4-star rating from verified shoppers, you won’t find it here. Season-appropriate bargains: While I may include off-season looks or items, I try to find buys that you’ll be able to enjoy ASAP. Now that the holiday season is in full swing, you’ll find picks that make great gifts, or are good for party season and entertaining.

And now, it's time to shop the Nordstrom Rack deals...