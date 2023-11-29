I’ve been scanning the Nordstrom Rack sale all day and these are the 8 best deals

There are two Nordstrom Racks in my hometown of Seattle, and while I love browsing the racks of The Rack in person, shopping the deals online is the next best thing. What I most appreciate about it is that you don’t even have to wait for a sale – like the famed Clear the Rack clearance extravaganza – to grab a great bargain on everything from designer finds to chic homeware.
If you’re not familiar with Nordstrom Rack (and its amazing sales), it’s basically Nordstrom but the ‘off-price’ version. You can expect huge discounts of up to 70% off retail prices on top brands, and basically anything you'd find at Nordys, whether clothes, bags, accessories, travel must-haves, shoes, homeware or even toys. It’s where you’ll find past season pieces or overstock merchandise from Nordstrom and Nordstrom.com.
Any time you browse the site or in-store, you’re going to find a tempting deal. During my most recent shopping trip it was the designer and contemporary bags – including Princess Kate-approved Longchamp – designer sunglasses, beauty buys, dresses and home decor that got my attention. Yes, I was there for quite a while!
Online, you can sort and filter by discount, and I never forget to check the daily flash sales which can have some pretty ridiculous bargains that you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, offerings change several times a week so there’s always something new.
So keep scrolling to see my editor-approved favorite bargains to shop...
How I chose the best Nordstrom Rack deals
To create this edit for the best Nordstrom Rack deals, I took into consideration:
- Discount: Nordstrom Rack has discounts all year round, so I’ve tried to pick the highest discounts, from 40% to 70%. I've also cross checked prices with sites on Amazon, and won't include them here if I've found products cheaper elsewhere.
- Stock and availability: It’s just the worst when you click on a deal you want and they don’t have your size or a choice of colors. So at the time of publishing, the items in my edit will have a good amount of stock available to shop.
- Tried and tested brands: I don’t want you to be disappointed with something you’ve bought following my advice, so I like to include brands and products that I rate highly or shop for myself.
- Ratings from verified shoppers: If a product has less than a 4-star rating from verified shoppers, you won’t find it here.
- Season-appropriate bargains: While I may include off-season looks or items, I try to find buys that you’ll be able to enjoy ASAP. Now that the holiday season is in full swing, you’ll find picks that make great gifts, or are good for party season and entertaining.
And now, it's time to shop the Nordstrom Rack deals...
Best purse deal: My pick - 66% off
The deal
- Original price: $299
- Sale price: $99.97
- Discount: 66%
- You save: $199
Colors on sale: Black, Blazer Blue (navy), Rose Gold Metallic, Candied Plum (hot pink), Chalk Pink (pastel)
Why I think it’s a good deal: A Kate Spade purse under $100 is a great find and since a crossbody is the most no-fuss style of everyday bag it won’t be one that will just sit in your closet. Even better, it comes in five colors on sale, so there’s a hue for you no matter what your style.
Best gift deal: My pick - up to 41% off
Why I think it’s a good deal: Luxury NEST candles, which were famously used to scent Nicky Hilton's Kensington Palace, are some of the best out there, and NEST prices at The Rack are the most competitive - they even beat Amazon. And for some scents, you can choose between the 8oz classic candle or the three-wick version.
Best dress deal: My pick - 72% off
The deal
- Original price: $148
- Sale price: $39.97
- Discount: 72% off
- You save: $108.03
Colors on sale: Cream/Black
Why I think it’s a good deal: A dress for 70% off is always tempting, and I love this one because of it's classic shirt dress style. It can be layered over a turtleneck, tights and boots for winter and then work for the warmer seasons, too, with espadrilles or sandals.
You can also shop the look in more colors for a higher sale price, $41-$75, on Amazon.
Best beauty deal: My pick - 64% off
The deal
- Original price: $48
- Sale price: $16.97
- Discount: 64% off
- You save: $31
Why I think it’s a good deal: This Elemis skin care wonder, formulated to give dull skin a brightening boost, passes the Amazon test - that is, it's cheaper to buy at Nordstrom Rack. I personally also am a fan of Elemis' gentle products, like the TikTok viral cleansing balm.
Best bedding deal: My pick - 40% off
The deal
- Original price: $53.99 to $71.99
- Sale price: $32.97 – $42.97
- Discount: Up to 40% off
- You save: From $21
Colors on sale: Light Grey floral
Sizes on sale: Twin/Twin XL (with 1 pillow sham), Full/Queen and King/California King (both with 2 pillow shams)
Why I think it’s a good deal: No matter what your budget is or the size of your bedroom, good bedding can make all the difference in how comfy your home is. One shopper says this set is 'nice and soft and well made', and at 40% off it's also a steal.
Best shoe deal: My pick - 66% off
The deal
- Original price: $650
- Sale price: From $215.98
- Discount: Up to 66% off
- You save: $434
Colors on sale: Topo and Black
Why I think it's a good deal: Stuart Weitzman is an elite shoe brand, with fans from Gigi Hadid to both Princess Kate AND Meghan Markle. So to find a pair of Stuart Weitzman boots for just around $200 is rare - I recommend that if you love this look you grab it ASAP.
Best party look deal: My pick - 62% off
The deal
- Original price: $134
- Sale price: $49.97
- Discount: 62%
- You save: $84.03
Colors on sale: Black
Why I think it’s a good deal: If you're looking for a regal party season look, this is one is so affordable inspired by the cape dresses worn by the likes of Princess Kate and Meghan Markle.
Best travel deal: My pick - 75% off
The deal
- Original price: $200
- Sale price: $49.97
- Discount: 75%
- You save: $48.01
Colors on sale: Grey
Why I think it's a good deal: This laptop backpack, which has two dedicated interior compartments, for a tablet and 15" laptop sleeve, is perfect for travel, work and school. It has rave reviews everywhere I've seen it sold - and this is the best price I've spotted so far.