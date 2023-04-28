Call The Midwife stars reunite in 'Poplar' ahead of season 13 – see photos

Call The Midwife is "just days away" from filming season 13, according to the show's official Instagram account. Delighting fans with an update on production, the account has also shared photos from the cast's reunion in 'Poplar,' which took place on Thursday.

Stephen McGann, Jenny Agutter, Georgie Glen, and Laura Main were among the cast members who visited the Call The Midwife tour and exhibition gallery in Chatham, Kent. Pictured exploring reconstructions of the show's most iconic sets, the TV stars looked right at home as they visited Violet's shop and the Nonnatus clinical room, among others.

Giving fans a glimpse into the day's festivities, the photos were captioned: "Our team – just days away from beginning filming for series 13 – took time away from their preparations to venture out to our beloved dockyard location at the Historic Dockyard in Chatham, Kent. They were special guests at the opening of our brand new and expanded Official Call the Midwife Tour!!"

In an exciting update, the caption also revealed that Nurse Trixie Franklin's iconic wedding dress from the season 12 finale, is now featured in the new gallery.

© BBC Nurse Trixie Franklin's (Helen George) wedding dress is now on display at the exhibition

"The team also got a chance to meet up with those wonderful 'midwife guides' who run our tours throughout the year," the caption continued. "These ladies' knowledge of Call the Midwife is encyclopaedic, and they can even correct some of our older cast on the details of old episodes!

"The new tour and exclusive exhibition are now taking bookings for 2023 – you can book right now by going to the link in our bio! Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special and Series 13 in 2024."

WATCH: Call the Midwife’s Judy Parfitt recalls swearing at photographer after on-set disruption

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to share their delight at the new photos. "This is so exciting! I'm on my way to the Dockyards in August with my Mum & we cannot wait!" replied one. "Best show on TV, can't wait for series 13 with all the great cast," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "I visited last year and loved it! Guess this means I'll have to book another tour."

