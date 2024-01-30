Helen George responds to fan concerns over future on Call the Midwife: 'Let's see what happens'

Helen George has made a fresh comment about her future on BBC One's Call the Midwife. The actress, who plays Trixie Franklin, appeared on The One Show on Monday evening, where she answered a question from a fan asking whether she is staying on the show.

Responding to the question, which was sent in via social media and read aloud by host Jermaine Jenas, Helen said: "Gosh. Look, you have to keep watching until the end of the series. Just see how the character evolves this series and then let's see what happens in the future.

"But I love this show dearly," she added.

© BBC Helen George appeared on The One Show on Monday

This isn't the first time Hellen has addressed speculation about her position on the show. During an interview with The Times in November, the 39-year-old said: "I don't know what the plan is," adding: "Like in life, you just never know what's going to happen."

She went on to say that nevertheless, she will stay busy: "I get a bit restless when I have too much time. I don't like to ponder my own thoughts."

Last year, rumours began circulating about Helen and her co-star Olly Rix's potential departures at the end of series 13.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney Helen George as Trixie Aylward and Olly Rix as Matthew Alyward in Call the Midwife

While HELLO! understands that Helen isn't leaving the drama at the end of the season, and that the door will be left open for Olly's character, concern about Trixie's future in Poplar has been growing due to storylines concerning Trixie and Matthew.

Ahead of season 13, creator and writer Heidi Thomas told HELLO! and other press that the couple would face "severe financial challenge" which "challenges" their relationship.

WATCH: Meet the cast of Call the Midwife

In the latest episode, an anxious Matthew phoned Trixie while she was on call to express his worries over his business.

"I had the most tiresome meeting about investment and things not going to plan," he said. "The business, it's so stressful. I have the most dreadful headache, and Jonty won't stop crying for you."

© Neal Street Productions/Andrea Southam Matthew shared his concerns for his business

Trixie was annoyed that he had called her at work, to which Matthew suggested she consider her "other responsibilities" as a wife.

Trixie hung up the phone and continued to oversee trainee midwife Joyce with the afterbirth of a delivery. Despite Joyce's concerns about the patient's placenta, Trixie confirmed that everything had gone smoothly and told Joyce to go home.

It was later revealed that part of the placenta remained in the patient, causing excessive bleeding. With her own career to consider, Joyce decided to report Trixie's negligence to Sister Julienne.

© Olly Courtenay The couple face "severe financial challenge"

Trixie took full responsibility for the mistake, which she said was "unprofessional and unforgivable", and decided it would be best for her to stay at Nonnatus House for three nights a week to prioritise her patients.

It's safe to say Matthew wasn't best pleased with Trixie's decision and asked if she was "a wife or a midwife". When Trixie asked if she could be both, her husband responded: "Only you can answer that," before walking away.

Fans will just have to tune in on Sunday night to see what the future holds for Matthew and Trixie.