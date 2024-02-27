Call the Midwife hints at trouble ahead for Trixie in worrying series finale first-look

Call the Midwife has hinted at trouble for Trixie in first-look images at the series 13 finale, which airs on BBC One on Sunday night.

The midwife, played by Helen George, has had a tough time of it recently following her relationship issues with her new husband, Matthew (Olly Rix).

WATCH: Helen George talks filming ‘hard-hitting’ scenes for Matthew and Trixie in series 13

In the latest episode, Trixie turned to Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) for help after experiencing sleeping problems. "It's the insomnia that's tearing me to shreds," she tells the doctor, revealing she only gets a couple of hours of sleep per night. "I keep waking up and then when I do eventually drift off, I suddenly feel as if I'm falling or being pushed from somewhere very high and then I'm lying awake again."

While Dr Turner initially suggests signing her off work, Trixie insists that she's better when busy. He then prescribes her sleeping pills, but only to be a "short term" solution and advises her not to take them every night.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Trixie is seen taking pills in the Call the Midwife series 13 finale

Fans were left concerned for Trixie following her conversation with Dr Turner, given that she's a recovering alcoholic. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Is this going to be another addiction storyline for Trixie with the sleeping pills? Because this is how the alcoholism storyline started," while another added: "What an episode again. Poor Trixie. Somebody please take those pills from her."

It looks like things don't get any better for Trixie in the series 13 finale as first-look images see the nurse pouring pills into her hand in what looks to be the middle of the day, as she's still in her work uniform.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Could Trixie's pill-taking lead to dangerous consequences?

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Trixie was left heartbroken after Matthew revealed that he'd have to move to New York for three or four months after purchasing two warehouses in the Big Apple as a potential solution to his financial issues.

While Matthew pleaded with his wife to join him in New York, Trixie said she wasn't ready to take that step.

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Matthew left for New York in the latest episode

"I love you," Matthew told her, before leaving.

With tears streaming down her face, Trixie replied: "And I love you."

So, has Matthew left Poplar for good?

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney Trixie and Matthew have been experiencing issues in their marriage this series

Last year, it was reported that Olly Rix was leaving the show and had been written out of scripts. It was later confirmed to HELLO! that the door is being left open for his character's return. His departure has not been announced by the BBC.

Call the Midwife concludes on Sunday 3 March at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.