GMA hosts, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos receive disappointing news?

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and other cast and crew members may have been disappointed this week to discover the show was not nominated for any Daytime Emmy awards.

The news arrived on April 26, when the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced its nominations for this June's ceremony. The popular morning show was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning Program every year since its conception in 2007, and has taken home the award six times.

However, hope is not lost, as although at first it appears as if the news program has been completely snubbed, this is not actually the case. Good Morning America's crew must actually wait a little longer to find out whether their show will be recognized by the Academy, as it is now at the News and Documentary Emmy Awards that they would receive a nomination.

This change came about in 2021, when the Emmys retired their Daytime Awards' Outstanding Morning Program category in order to recognize all news shows at the more current affairs-aligned awards show.

Whether this change has been good news for GMA is unclear, as 2022 marked the first year when the show was not nominated for any Emmys, seemingly as a result of the Daytime Emmys' Morning Program award being scrapped in favor of the change over to the other awards.

GMA saw some unsettling cast-related turbulence over the last year following the affair between its former hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, which eventually led to their dismissal.

On January 27, People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later." The news program will likely be hoping their behind the scenes news won't have reflected poorly on the quality of their daily broadcasts this awards season.

